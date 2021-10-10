More

    after one of the biggest fights in history, Tyson Fury again defeats Deontay Wilder and retains his WBC heavyweight title

    Tyson Fury won his second consecutive fight against Deontay Wilder on Sunday. A victory that allows him to keep his WBC heavyweight belt.

    The “Gipsy King” remains king. Tyson Fury retained his WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight belt, defeating Deontay Wilder for the second time in a row by knockouts. in the 11th round, Sunday October 10 in Las Vegas.

    At the end of a Dantesque clash, which will remain in the annals of boxing, yet another Briton’s right hook got the better of the American, who we felt more and more tested, with an insane courage to remain still standing in the ring of the T-Mobile Arena.

    The 33-year-old Briton, still undefeated in 32 fights, including a draw conceded in December 2018 against his American rival whom he then beat in February 2020, was once again dominant for their third clash. If Wilder showed resistance, knocking his opponent twice to the ground during the bout, a Fury hook in the 11th round put an end to this breathless triology between the two men.

    Fury can now look to a potential title unification against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, who created a huge surprise in September by defeating Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision, to grab the WBA, WBO and IBF belts (the other three main international boxing federations). Unless a revenge takes place before between these two boxers.

    For Wilder, 35 (2 losses, 42 wins, 1 draw), this new failure must be hard to take, as he gave everything he had. So much so that the question of his future as a professional boxer arises.


