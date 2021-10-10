after the defeat of Finland, France to a victory of the qualification for the World Cup

Without playing, the France team may have taken a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Finland’s defeat on home turf against Ukraine (1-2) on Saturday 9 October made it all. case of the Blues. Thanks to this result, a French victory against Kazakhstan on November 13 will be synonymous with qualification for Qatar.

In this case, France would reach a total of 15 points in Group D. Finland (5 points) and Ukraine (8 points), who still have to play three and two games respectively, can no longer aim better than 14 points. Bosnia-Herzegovina (6 points and one game less) can still go up to 15 units, but the Blues benefit here from the particular difference (1-0, 1-1). With three pawns on the clock, Kazakhstan is no longer in the race.

Qualifying continues on Tuesday, October 12, without France, who will have just returned from the Nations League Final Four. Kazakhstan hosts Finland, and Ukraine welcomes Bosnia and Herzegovina.