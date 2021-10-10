“Ah, he’s hitting on me!” Léa Salamé “very happy” to find Franck Gastambide in On est en direct (VIDEO)

After a failed first meeting on the set ofWe are not in bed in 2017, Léa Salamé and Franck Gastambide met on Saturday, October 9 in We are live. The opportunity for the actor and director to bring out the big game for the journalist, delighted to be able to catch up.
It was his “second chance”. Saturday October 9, Laurent Ruquier received in We are live Franck Gastambide, who came to present season 2 of Valid, his series broadcast on Canal +. A reunion eagerly awaited by Léa Salamé, who absolutely wanted to make up for the first time she met the director and actor in We are not in bed, in 2017. At the time, the journalist had done nothing by posing “questions off the mark”, causing in particular a great discomfort on set when she had asked his interlocutor if his father was proud of him. What he had answered bluntly: “I haven’t seen my father for over ten years …” A blunder from which Léa Salamé had a hard time recovering, so much so that it is her “worst memory ofWe are not in bed“.
“Ah he’s flirting with me! Now I’m a little fucked up”
Wishing to put this bad memory behind her once and for all, the journalist did not hide her joy to see Franck Gastambide again, and this in a way to redeem herself from this previous interview. “I am very happy to receive it“, she confided, delighted with this “redemption”. But she was far from imagining that, for his part, the actor was also delighted with this reunion. “It’s always very cute. Every time I come, and we look at each other during interviews …“, he got carried away, causing a barely masked embarrassment in Léa Salamé. “Ah he’s flirting with me! Here I am a little pissed off“, she had fun.
Cyril Hanouna teases Franck Gastambide about his love life
But, if he had decided to be teasing towards Léa Salamé, another guest took the opportunity to embarrass Franck Gastambide too. And this is Cyril Hanouna, who came to France 2 to present his book What the French told me, co-written with Christophe Barbier. “Where are you, by the way?“, asked the host of Do not touch My TV to the actor about his private life. “Oh no !”, replied the latter, who is reluctant to mention his relationship with Sabrina Ouazani on a regular basis. What Cyril Hanouna has obviously not forgotten, taking every opportunity that presents itself to tease him on the subject.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.