Air France launches six new routes and extends six others

The signs of the revival of air transport activity around the world are being confirmed day by day. After several months of hibernation, air traffic is starting to gain traction, among most airlines, following the marked improvement in the health situation linked to Covid-19, recorded across the world in recent weeks.

This is the case at Air France, which plans by March 2022 to return to an offer corresponding to around 90% of that of 2019 thanks to the addition of new destinations, and the use of higher capacity aircraft. .

Air France launches six new routes

In its edition of this Saturday, October 9, Air Journal reported that Air France will launch six new routes this winter from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airports. Seven summer routes will also be extended for the 2021-2022 winter season. After announcing last August the opening of new routes to certain African countries, starting this October, Air France unveiled six new routes for the next winter season on Wednesday October 6 (October 2021 – March 2022). ), departing from Paris in Metropolitan France and Pointe-à-Pitre in the West Indies.

Flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Air France will serve the following two new destinations:





Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain): two flights per week on Mondays and Saturdays from November 1, 2021, operated by Airbus A319 with 143 seats.

Rovaniemi (Lapland, Finland): up to two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from December 4, 2021 to March 5, 2022, operated by Airbus A319 with 143 seats.

Flights from Paris-Orly

Air France will serve two destinations in Germany:

Berlin (Germany): daily flights from October 31, 2021, operated by Airbus A318 with 131 seats.

Munich (Germany): daily flights from October 31, 2021, operated by Airbus A318 with 131 seats.

Flights from Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

Air France will serve two new long-haul destinations:

Montreal (Canada): two flights per week on Tuesdays and Fridays from November 23, 2021, operated by Airbus A320 with 168 seats.

New York (United States): two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays from November 24, 2021, operated by Airbus A320 with 168 seats.

Air France will extend six seasonal routes

In its press release, Air France also announced the extension during the winter season of six seasonal routes, connecting Roissy to the airports of Seville (Spain), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain), Tangier (Morocco), Faro (Portugal), Djerba (Tunisia) and Krakow (Poland). However, this flight program is ” subject to change depending on travel restrictions », Recalls Air France.