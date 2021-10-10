Air France once again flies to Haiti from Guyana

Good news for travelers: Air France is relaunching its service to Haiti from Guyana. The airline is also opening two new lines: Montreal and New York.

As part of the lifting of travel restrictions for vaccinated people expected in November 2021 and the resumption of traffic to many destinations, Air France is strengthening its offer for the period October 2021 – March 2022.

Up to 182 destinations will be offered (87 long-haul and 95 short and medium-haul), with new products on all continents.

Regarding Guyana, we note the return on November 1, 2021, of the service to Haiti from Félix Éboué airport via Guadeloupe.

Outbound flights, scheduled every Monday at 12:35 p.m. in the Cayenne-Port au Prince direction, will be operated by Airbus A320. For returns, Port au Prince / Cayenne, they will be made every Tuesday at 11 a.m., with a long stopover in Pointe-à-Pitre and an arrival on our territory scheduled for Wednesday at the end of the morning.

In addition, there are 2 new routes: Cayenne / Montreal from November 26th. Departures every Monday and Friday at 12:35 p.m. with a stopover at Pointe-à-Pitre and arrival at 8:50 p.m. In the other direction, flights will take place every Wednesday and Saturday with a departure at 1 p.m.





And for those who wish to discover or rediscover the United States, Air France is setting up, departing from Cayenne from November 24, 2 flights per week to New York. Departures are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays at 12:15 p.m. and returns on Thursdays and Sundays at 7.40 a.m. All of this, of course, always passing through Pointe-à-Pitre.

Air France specified that reservations were already open at all points of sale.

New Cayenne / Montreal line

New Cayenne / New York line