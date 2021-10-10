Airplane carrying paratroopers crashes in central Russia, 16 dead

A plane carrying a group of paratroopers crashed this Sunday, around 9:30 am in Menzelinsk, a town in Tatarstan, in central Russia. According to the Interfax agency, 23 people were on board – two crew members and 21 paratroopers. According to a latest report, 16 dead lost their lives.

Only seven people could be rescued, announced the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The survivors are now receiving medical care.

There is “no sign of life” for the other 17 passengers, a representative of the ministry had specified earlier at the RIA Novosti agency. The device, type L-410, was broken in two, according to images transmitted by the ministry. The seven survivors were hospitalized and one of them is “in serious condition”, according to RIA Novosti.



According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to a local club of the paramilitary organization DOSAAF, the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy.