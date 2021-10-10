Airplane evacuated in New York due to ‘strange’ passenger behavior

A plane was forced to evacuate its 78 passengers “urgently” on landing Saturday afternoon at New York’s La Guardia Airport due to the behavior of a passenger who was arrested, said on Saturday. the company chartering the flight, Republic Airways.

This plane, an Embraer E-175 which came from Indianapolis and was to land at La Guardia, “declared an emergency and landed (…) without incident in reaction to the behavior of a passenger towards the end of the flight”, indicated the company.

“Emergency evacuation as a precaution”

“On exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and carried out an emergency evacuation as a precaution,” added Republic Airways, adding that the “passenger involved in the incident was taken into custody ”.



“The woman who was sitting next to him said he had acted weird the entire flight. She ended up getting up to go to the bathroom and took the opportunity to tell the pilot that something strange was happening, ”testifies a passenger to a local television station. In one video, a passenger is lying on the tarmac with his hands behind his back, a member of the police by his side.