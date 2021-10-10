Alain Chabat and his wife Tiara, rare exit of the couple in front of Mélanie Thierry in total latex look with Raphaël

Photographed during the opening ceremony of the Lumière 2021 Festival in Lyon on October 9, 2021, Tiara Comte and Alain Chabat appeared very much in love on the red carpet, chaining laughter and tender gestures. The discreet couple, who would have married intimately in 2019, very rarely appear in front of photographers! Not far from them, Benoist Gérard and his wife the popular actress Mimie Mathy were all smiles next to Mélanie Thierry and her husband the singer Raphaël, a very stylish couple of this red carpet. Sublime in a total black look, the actress and mother sometimes overwhelmed by a 13-year-old son wore a long black latex coat and black ankle boots.





Also present at this event, Géraldine Pailhas and her husband Christopher Thompson, Jean-Michel Aulas and his wife Nathalie Echinardce, Costa Gavras and his wife Michèle Ray-Gavras but also Laurent Gerra and his partner Christelle Bardet, Léa Drucker and his companion Julien Rambaldi. Wearing a jacket glitter multicolored, Jacques Drucker’s daughter was lovely and wore a long blond bob wavy.

As a reminder, the Lumière 2021 Festival is organized from October 9 to 17 in Lyon and its metropolis. For the opening ceremony, the guests who came to celebrate classic cinema were invited to the Halle Tony Garnier. Edouard Baer, ​​François Damiens, Rossy de Palma, Doria Tillier, Benoît Poelvoorde but also Vincent Delerm were notably present.

Good to know: this 13th edition will broadcast several retrospectives on various themes ranging from Jane Campion’s cinema to Sydney Pollack’s America, Master Classes, Great classics black and white screenings but also special family evenings with a night Jurassic Park and a session Shrek.