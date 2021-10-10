Alain Delon grandfather in shape: his daughter Anouchka reveals intimate pictures

This Sunday, October 10, 2021, Anouchka Delon visited her father, Alain Delon. At the end of this family day, the young mother shared magnificent pictures of her father and her son.

A series of pictures that touched Internet users … Close to her father, Anouchka Delon visited him this weekend, accompanied by her husband, Julien Dereims, and their son, Lino, who will be eight months old in a few days. In order to immortalize this day with the family, the pretty brunette shared two pictures on Instagram. On the first, Alain Delon holds his grandson on his knees. On the second, he poses before resuming the tasting of a pastry and a tea. In legend, Anouchka Delon simply wrote: “Tea time at Opa …“Delighted to hear from the actor, many Internet users reacted to these clichés.”This is awesome! How happy he must be this man whom I admire since my childhood … Enjoy these magical moments together to the full.“;”It can be seen in his eyes that he is happy!“;”It’s so cute. So much love between the grandson and his grandfather“;”Sublime these photos, magical moments“, can we read.

If Alain Delon seems to be in great shape, he has lost many loved ones in recent weeks. On October 3, 2021, the actor was very affected by the death of Bernard Tapie, at the age of 78. In an interview with Darius Rochebin on LCI, he said: “I loved him a lot, we adored each other, we often talked to each other, often helped the other and it hurt me excruciatingly. I hope he is gone in his sleep, that he has not suffered, that he has not felt anything. He was fed up, he tried everything, he did everything to hold on, he couldn’t, and that’s fine now, he’s free, he’s happy, he’s quiet.“In mourning, the star added:”It is a freedom for him, I am happy for him.“

Alain Delon, upset by the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo

If it is increasingly rare, Alain Delon appeared on September 10, 2021 at the funeral of his long-time friend Jean-Paul Belmondo. Using a crutch, the actor greeted the fans who had come for the occasion. A few days earlier, it was on CNews that he had expressed his sadness following the disappearance of the Magnificent. “I am completely devastated. There, I will try to hang on so as not to do the same thing in five hours … (…) It’s a part of my life, we started together 60 years ago“, he assured.

