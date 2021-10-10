Algeria: Mahrez’s big rant

Despite the large victory against Niger, Riyad Mahrez was not in a happy mood on Friday night.

Algeria signed a river score on Friday on the occasion of the third day of the World Cup qualifiers during their duel against Niger (6-1). A beautiful show of strength that should have made the Fennecs jubilant, but they did not really have the head to go into ecstasies after the game. Riyad Mahrez, their captain, was even very upset.

While he had had a very good evening, marked by a double scored and also a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, the Manchester City winger was furious because of the disastrous state of the lawn. Indeed, the field of the Tchaker stadium was in an impassable state. And this for the second time in a row.

The last time it was Djamel Belmadi who lamented it. Mahrez therefore took over and in turn expressed his immense dissatisfaction: “You should know that, tonight, the ground is very damaged. It is almost unplayable. There is sand, I do not understand how a country like us can have land like this. “

“In Niger, the lawn will be better than here”

The former Le Havre is crossing his fingers that the situation will change between now and the crucial match against Brukina-Faso, scheduled for next month. In the meantime, he is pleased to be able to play away next Tuesday for the second opposition against Niger. “The lawn will be better than here. Sad to say but it is a reality. We have to make a big effort to give us good grounds ”, he blurted out.





The Blida pitch is an absolute scandal. How to shoot yourself in the foot when you’re a technical team … #ALGNIG – Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) October 8, 2021

Regarding Belmadi, he refused to argue again, since his grievances have earned him some calls to order from the high authorities of the state. Nevertheless, he did not hesitate to point out that “It was difficult to produce the game today (yesterday)”. “I’m not going to spend too much time on this. It’s a fact. I can’t change things apparently ”, he added, with a hint of bitterness.

As a reminder, Algeria has been performing in Blida since 2008 because it has its landmarks there and also because it is undefeated there. Faced with this unfortunate situation, it is however not excluded that she will return to her former favorite venue, the 5th July stadium in Algiers.