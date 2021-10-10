Algiers demands from Paris “total respect for the Algerian state”

Possible return of the Algerian ambassador to France, recalled earlier this month in Algiers after critical remarks by President Emmanuel Macron, is “conditioned on total respect for the Algerian state” by Paris, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Sunday.

The return of the Algerian ambassador to France “is conditioned on respect for Algeria, total respect for the Algerian state. We forget that it was once a French colony (…) History must not be falsified, ”Abdelmadjid Tebboune told Algerian media, in his first public statement in reaction to recent remarks by Emmanuel Macron .





Emmanuel Macron plays appeasement

In a daily article The world published Saturday, October 2, which relates an exchange between the French president and descendants of protagonists of the Algerian war, the French president believes that after its independence in 1962, Algeria was built on “a memorial rent” , maintained by “the politico-military system”. According to The world, he also evokes “an official history completely rewritten” which “is not based on truths” but on “a speech which rests on a hatred of France”.

Since then, Emmanuel Macron played appeasement. “I have the greatest respect for the Algerian people”, he declared in particular on France Inter, on October 5.