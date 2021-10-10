AMD gamers better wait

AMD Ryzen CPUs encounter some compatibility issues with Windows 11 in video games, and show up to -15% performance.

Windows 11 already promises great things to its users, and many users are already flocking to the new version of the operating system. However, there are certain specific conditions in which it would not yet be up to its predecessor … and in particular video games on select AMD Ryzen processors. According to a press release from the founder spotted by The Verge, its CPUs currently have compatibility issues with Windows 11; in practice, this would result in a drop in in-game performance of up to 15%.

After conducting their investigation, the two tech giants identified two concerns. The first is on the side of the L3 cache, whose latency would have tripled under Windows 11. The other concerns the distribution of the load on the different cores. An aspect that has largely contributed to the success of AMD processors in recent years; however, this feature does not yet seem perfectly in tune with the new Windows.





An update is coming very soon

The press release states that “AMD and Microsoft are actively investigating these issues of which they are fully aware, and working to resolve them through software updates ”. Until these issues are resolved, brands advise players who use a Ryzen CPU to settle for good old Windows 10.

Both groups are committed to communicate as quickly as possible as soon as this performance issue is resolved. Theoretically, these updates should arrive very soon, ideally Before the end of the month. But until then, for the most demanding players, it will certainly be better to follow their recommendation, and wait before changing OS. Particularly if you are used to playing particularly demanding games, which are very CPU intensive.