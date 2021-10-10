American antivax accused of killing his pharmacist brother and two women

An American is being prosecuted for the murder of his pharmacist brother, his sister-in-law and another woman. A crime that would be linked to the vaccine against covid-19.

He believes “the government is poisoning people with the covid-19 vaccine,” court documents report. An American living in Maryland is accused of killing his pharmacist brother after an argument over vaccination. Jeffrey Burnham is also being prosecuted for the murder of his sister-in-law and another woman. According to him, his brother who administered the vaccine to patients “was killing people,” said ABC News.





Jeffrey Burnham has been charged with murder and car theft

The facts allegedly took place on September 30, when the accused went to his brother’s house in order to confront, claiming: “Brian knows something!” Brian Robinette and his wife Kelly Robinette were found dead in their home, shot dead. The accused then fled in his brother’s vehicle and a call from a witness to the police quickly marked the start of a manhunt to find him. He was eventually arrested in West Virginia and extradited to Maryland on Tuesday. The third victim, an elderly woman, was found with her throat cut in her home.

Jeffrey Burnham has been charged with murder and auto theft. He has yet to plead guilty or not guilty, and his lawyers reminded ABC News that he is still “presumed innocent.” “He has the right to a fair trial and due process under the law,” they said in a statement. “We are in the process of meeting our client and reviewing the evidence. We will have no further comments until this process is complete. ”