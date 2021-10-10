More

    Amouranth mocks Twitch after being banned

    Amidst the controversy surrounding Twitch following the recent leak of many sensitive data, Amouranth has once again been banned from the platform.

    Out of her 4.4 million followers, Amouranth is one of Twitch’s most followed streamers. However, it is also one of the most controversial.

    Indeed, his behavior, often considered suggestive, has earned him multiple bans over the course of his career. So much so that the young woman is regularly singled out, many Internet users judging that she is the emblem of the favoritism that reigns on the platform.

    Amouranth is a very controversial streamer
    Amouranth, Twitch

    Amouranth is one of Twitch’s most controversial streamers

    A few months after the major controversy that followed his ban as well as that of Indiefoxx, Amouranth was again banned from Twitch. The reason for this fifth ban is still unknown, leaving doubt as to whether his punishment will be more severe this time.


    Amouranth mocks Twitch after being banned again

    On October 8, Amouranth received its fifth suspension from the platform. While still awaiting clarification on why she received such a sanction, Amouranth addressed the recent debacles suffered by Twitch and Facebook.

    “It’s a bit crazy when you think about it”, she said. “Like Instagram, Facebook had problems, I got banned. Twitch gets hacked, I’m banned (…). Looks like there is a correlation between the two. Companies are rebelling, igniting internally but ‘we still have time to ban Amouranth from both platforms. Its very important’.”

    “You know, they didn’t seem to like my ASMR session with pigeon mask”, she continued. “Whatever I’ve done lately, I have to find it, but clearly whatever it is, they don’t like it.”

    The latest sanctions against the streamer had been fairly short, only keeping her away from Twitch for a few days. It remains to be seen if it will be the same this time around.

    After all, Twitch often goes for a permanent ban when they have to sanction a streamer for the third time, so when it comes to the fifth …


