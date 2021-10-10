an accessible and very complete microphone

Streaming is on the rise and manufacturers have understood this. It is therefore Roccat’s turn to offer a microphone for streamers. The Roccat Torch presents itself as a very complete USB microphone and we tell you all about it in this comprehensive review!

Offers at the rather affordable price of 99 euros, the Roccat Torch intends to convince players wishing to get into streaming or improve the quality of their exchanges with their playmates. Let’s go and discover this newcomer who hides some surprises …

Family resemblance and good ideas

Out of the box, the Roccat Torch stands out from its competitors thanks to its very imposing foot which serves as a complete mixing console. Very logically, the microphone itself is installed in the center of this console thanks to a standard screw thread installed on a ball joint.

This ball joint allows logically to give a little freedom in the orientation of the microphone. In addition, the standard screw thread chosen by Roccat will allow mount the Torch on any arm of the market.

The microphone is built in metal and features a simple and modern design at the same time. Unlike some models already tested, Roccat has chosen to offer a rather “flat” microphone, and not cylindrical. A large metal grille covers both sides of the microphone and also houses a built-in pop filter.

In addition to the integrated RGB lighting, the Roccat Torch has a clever capture cut-off system thanks to a motion detector. If HyperX had chosen to use a sensitive button, Roccat goes further by completely removing contact with the microphone to cut it. We will talk about it a little later in the test …

Where the Roccat Torch really stands out is at the level of its foot which therefore acts as a mixing board. Here, we find the same design codes as on the Magma and Pyro keyboards, with a brushed metal effect plate and ridged plastic strapping to complete the whole.

We will detail the different buttons and their function a little later in the test and will focus for the moment on the integrated connections. The Torch therefore has a USB type C connector (directly on the microphone). A very short braided cable is supplied in the box to connect the microphone to its base.

A second cable is logically present to connect this time the foot to the computer. This one is also braided and of a length adapted for a good positioning of the Torch close to the user. A third cable is also provided and will only be used when the microphone is used on an arm.

The idea here is to install the microphone on the arm, to use this third cable to connect it to its base which itself remains connected to the PC. Thus, we take advantage of the freedom of the arm while retaining the functionality of the mixing base. Also note that the Torch cannot be used without its base.

The Roccat Torch is therefore a microphone very well built and especially smart. It goes further than most of its competitors without forgetting to remain compatible with microphone arms, which are dear to streamers. While it is not as visually appealing as many of its competitors, followers of the brand should not be disoriented.

Many features accessible without driver

Like most of its USB competitors, the Roccat Torch does not require any pilot at the system level. It should be understood by this that the microphone can be used directly when it is connected to the machine, without requiring additional installation.

Despite this, and thanks to its integrated mixing base, the Torch benefits from full functionalities, starting with a triple choice of capture mode. The microphone can therefore operate in cardioid mode, for voice capture, but also in stereo, for ASMR lovers. We finally have the mode “Whisper”, supposed to improve the capture when speaking quietly.





The central potentiometer is dedicated to controlling the volume of the audio return obtained via the jack present at the back. Pressing the latter also cuts off the capture. The capture can therefore also be cut thanks to a lateral gesture performed over the microphone. An excellent feature, which works well overall and avoids touching the Torch to cut off the capture.

Finally, a last potentiometer allows you to adjust the microphone gain as needed. Note that in addition to the connections, the rear part of the base accommodates a few buttons allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the motion sensor as well as changing the intensity of the RGB lighting (or switching it off completely).

RGB lighting has an important place in the operation of the Roccat Torch, since it is dynamic and reacts to user actions. So when the microphone is used by an app, the side light strips light up and the inscription “Live” is displayed on the base. The height of these light bands also adapts to the gain chosen using the dedicated potentiometer and their color changes according to the chosen directivity.

Likewise, when the microphone is muted, it lights up red and displays a specific icon on the base. Apart from these specific displays, only the brand’s logo on the front is illuminated.

You will understand, the Roccat Torch shows itself very complete in terms of functionality, despite the absence of a dedicated driver. This absence is not necessarily disturbing even if we would have at least liked to benefit from an equalizer.

Sound performance to match

First of all, we mainly ask a microphone to offer good sound performance. We are not talking here about a microphone intended to exchange with your playmates, but rather to capture your voice for videos or streaming.

Very logically, the Roccat Torch will not be able to compete with passive microphones which require a dedicated audio installation which will logically increase the bill. Like the QuadCast S, the Torch is a turnkey, inexpensive and complete solution.

In practice, the Roccat microphone delivers good sound performance and is able to transcribe the voice clearly and without major flaws. The sound rendering lacks heat and volume, but at least has the advantage of not suffering from too marked whistling.

What’s more, the integrated filter is effective to attenuate the “pops” caused by certain consonants. There will therefore be no particular problem in placing the microphone in front of and close to the mouth. As usual, the foot will not be enough to attenuate the vibrations from the office and we therefore logically recommend the use of an arm and a dedicated suspension.

Regarding the different choices of directivity, the Torch shows itself rather disappointing in cardioid since he tends to pick up sounds too easily without focusing particularly on the voice. In stereo mode, the distinction between the two voices is rather convincing even if not exceptional.

Finally, the main advantage of the “whisper” mode is to offer a gain greater than the other modes and will allow the use of the microphone in conditions where the user cannot push his voice too much. An interesting mode, even if it tends to compress the voice slightly.

In practice, the Roccat Torch delivers good sound performance. As always, below are sound clips recorded with the microphone (50% gain). The excerpts here have been normalized to 0 dB for ease of listening.

🎤 Normalized capture in cardioid mode

https://images.frandroid.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/roccat-torch-soundtest-cardio-normalise.mp3

🎤 Standardized recording in stereo mode

https://images.frandroid.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/roccat-torch-soundtest-stereo-normalise.mp3

For this third sound sample, the microphone was placed about 30 cm from the mouth, in front of the keyboard and the whole rested on a mouse pad. We note that even in cardioid, keystrokes on the keyboard are very audible, as are the vibrations transmitted to the office.

🎤 Normalized capture in cardioid mode with keystroke

https://images.frandroid.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/roccat-torch-soundtest-cardio-normalise-clavier-souris.mp3

In order to give you a little more “visibility” on the “whisper” mode, you will also find below, two other sound clips, not normalized and captured with the gain set to 50%. There is therefore an interesting volume boost that could be useful after dark.

🎤 Raw capture in cardioid mode

https://images.frandroid.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/roccat-torch-soundtest-cardio-brut.mp3

🎤 Raw capture in “whisper” mode

https://images.frandroid.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/roccat-torch-soundtest-whisper-brut.mp3

Roccat Torch microphone pricing and availability

The Roccat Torch microphone is available for the suggested price of 99.99 euros.