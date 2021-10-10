An ultralight crashes in Maïdo with two people on board

This Sunday, October 10, an ULM accident occurred at the Glacière in Maïdo. The “Félix ULM” machine hit the wall. The pilot and a tourist were on board. Help is on site. Impossible at this time to specify if there are victims.

An ultralight accident occurred this Sunday, October 10, around 8 am, at the Glacière, in Maïdo, in Reunion.

Two people on board

The machine of the company “Félix ULM” would have hit the wall of the massif, a few hundred meters from the Belvédère.

According to our information, two people were on board. The pilot and a tourist. He is an experienced pilot who has accumulated more than 1,400 hours of flight time.

Rescue on site

Impossible at this time to specify if there are victims. Help is currently on site. The PGHM helicopter, the High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon, is mobilized. There is wind, clouds, and maneuvering is complicated for the PGHM helicopter.

Firefighters will try to access the crash site from the Maïdo belvedere. The point of view is now closed. The hikers who were there were evacuated by the police.







ULM crash at Maïdo

50 meters below the Maïdo belvedere

The circumstances of this crash are not yet known. The men of the BGTA, Air Transport Gendarmerie Brigade are on site. The investigation began to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.

Also according to our information, the alert was given at 8:18 am this morning, by a private helicopter which located the crash 50 meters below the Maïdo belvedere. The PGHM immediately went there.

Take a look at these photos taken by a resident of Marla:

A “Felix ULM” machine

At the time of the accident, three other “Felix ULM” machines were flying in the same sector, near the Maïdo massif.

Based in Cambaie, in the West, the company “Felix ULM” was born in 1988 in Reunion. The flight school trains many pilots on the island.