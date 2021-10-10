Andorra’s stadium catches fire during this journalist’s live broadcast

SPORT – Rob Dorsett will long remember his duplex in Andorra la Vella on Friday October 8th. This Sky News reporter was at the edge of the lawn at the Estadi Nacional when a fire broke out while he was live, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.

During his presentation of the stakes of the meeting, the reporter discovered that a news item was happening right behind him. He then interrupted his analysis to relate the facts live. ”We’re just going to pan over there, Joe! ”He said, addressing his cameraman.

“There is a fairly important incident happening live that has just been reported to me. It is the portico of the Estadi Nacional… But as you can see, it is burning! It is a very residential area, there are apartments above. These flames should not spread in these apartments. There is a lady in the upper right corner trying to bring her laundry and maybe we will advise her to evacuate quickly. We keep you posted, ”he explained to viewers.





He also clarified that he and his cameraman were at a safe distance from the incident and that they were not putting themselves in danger to cover the event, as Sky News reporter Alex Crawford had done during the fires in Turkey early August. His unnecessary risk-taking was then strongly criticized on social networks.