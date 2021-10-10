Anne Hidalgo intends to “raise the issue of working time”

She intends to become “the president of social progress”. PS presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo announced this Sunday that she wanted to “put the question of working time again”, judging that going towards its increase is “a misunderstanding”.

” Rest the question of working time, it’s obvious (…) Working conditions have deteriorated a lot, teleworking has gained momentum [donc] you have to ask the question of how you share your time, ”said Anne Hidalgo in Sunday in politics on France 3.

A “left” impulse

This close to Martine Aubry, which had focused on the 35-hour week, was questioned about the idea of ​​the 32-hour week. “It is not for a president to decide but the policy is there to give an impetus” and “the left has always given this impetus”, replied Anne Hidalgo, referring as for salaries to branch or inter-professional negotiations.





In Paris, where she is mayor, she “refuses to increase the working time of garbage collectors or early childhood staff”, who “have been on the front line”. According to this former labor inspector, “going towards an increase in working time is a misunderstanding” and the government of Jean Castex, which she considers “right-wing”, does not “want to pose these subjects of social progress”.

Raising the issue of working time is obvious.

I will be the president of social progress which takes into account the realities of the world of work. These issues are at the heart of what can restore confidence to the French. pic.twitter.com/JXmFvrPlQM – Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) October 10, 2021

Investiture Thursday

Anne Hidalgo, whose investiture by the PS must be confirmed on Thursday, called on the left wing of the macronia, which includes former socialists, to join it: “The poor are unhappy, let them come back”. As a major reform of society, the candidate also promises, “from the start of the five-year term” in 2022, to enforce “the right to die with dignity”.

“It has only been too long since the majority of French people are in favor”, she argued, while the subject of euthanasia has unleashed passions this year in the National Assembly and the executive has dismissed this “major societal question” in the presidential debate.