Anti-waste law: here is the list of fruits and vegetables that will be sold without plastic

As of January 1, 2022, plastic packaging around fruits and vegetables will be banned. But for some foods, the measure will not apply until 2026, reveals the Sunday Newspaper. The list of products affected by the ban will be made official on Tuesday, with the publication of the implementing decree of the anti-waste law, voted in January 2020.

According to information from the weekly, more than 30 varieties of fruit and vegetables can therefore no longer be offered in cellophane. Organic is also concerned.



It is, for the fruits: apples, pears, bananas, oranges, clementines, kiwis, tangerines, lemons, grapefruits, plums, melons, pineapples, mangoes, passion fruit and persimmons.

apples, pears, bananas, oranges, clementines, kiwis, tangerines, lemons, grapefruits, plums, melons, pineapples, mangoes, passion fruit and persimmons. For the vegetables: leeks, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, cucumbers, “normal” potatoes and carrots, round tomatoes, “normal” onions and turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnips, radishes, Jerusalem artichokes and root vegetables.

The list of exceptions

However, in order to allow time for manufacturers to find satisfactory alternatives “For the most complicated cases” – according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition – exceptions remain until 2026. This is the case for batches of more than 1.5 kg, as well as “fruits and vegetables presenting a risk of deterioration when sold in bulk, ”reports the Journal du Dimanche.

Until June 2023, cherry tomatoes, peaches, apricots or even green beans can be sold in plastic.

cherry tomatoes, peaches, apricots or even green beans can be sold in plastic. The deadline is extended until the end of 2024 for early potatoes and carrots, as well as spinach or cherries.

for early potatoes and carrots, as well as spinach or cherries. Most red fruits – raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and currants – and “ripe fruits”, will have until June 30, 2026.