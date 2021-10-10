Antoine Griezmann will join a very closed circle

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

The number 7 of the France team should, except injury, start the meeting tonight against Spain. A tenure that would allow him to pass the 100 selections in Blues and join a very closed club. Antoine Griezmann is also the third top scorer in the history of the selection, tied with a certain Michel Platini. In Blue since 2014 and a selection against the Netherlands, he will have played 99 of the 103 matches of the French team. On these 99 games, he has a more than correct record with 68 wins, 19 draws and 12 defeats. He is also on the longest series of games played with the French selection, 56 games in a row, which should drop to 57 tonight.

The ranking of the most capped players:

Lilian Thuram: 142 caps Hugo Lloris: 133 caps Thierry Henry: 123 selections Marcel Desailly: 116 caps Olivier Giroud: 110 selections Zinedine Zidane: 108 selections Patrick Vieira: 106 caps Didier Deschamps: 103 caps Antoine Griezmann: 99 caps