Antoine Griezmann will join a very closed circle

    The number 7 of the France team should, except injury, start the meeting tonight against Spain. A tenure that would allow him to pass the 100 selections in Blues and join a very closed club. Antoine Griezmann is also the third top scorer in the history of the selection, tied with a certain Michel Platini. In Blue since 2014 and a selection against the Netherlands, he will have played 99 of the 103 matches of the French team. On these 99 games, he has a more than correct record with 68 wins, 19 draws and 12 defeats. He is also on the longest series of games played with the French selection, 56 games in a row, which should drop to 57 tonight.

    The ranking of the most capped players:

    1. Lilian Thuram: 142 caps
    2. Hugo Lloris: 133 caps
    3. Thierry Henry: 123 selections
    4. Marcel Desailly: 116 caps
    5. Olivier Giroud: 110 selections
    6. Zinedine Zidane: 108 selections
    7. Patrick Vieira: 106 caps
    8. Didier Deschamps: 103 caps
    9. Antoine Griezmann: 99 caps

    to summarize

    The French team faces the Spanish team this evening in Milan in the final of the Nations League. On this occasion, Antoine Griezmann should join a very closed circle, that of the centenarians in Blue.


