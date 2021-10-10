Apple does not want to apply the verdict and asks for a delay

The judgment rendered in September aimed to force Apple to authorize external payment systems from December. The Cupertino company would like a delay on this point.

Only a few weeks after the launch of its iPhone 13, and almost a month after the verdict of the trial against Epic Games, Apple decided to appeal this first decision.

The apple company had nevertheless qualified the verdict of “Resounding victory”, the judge having notably leaned in favor of Apple in 9 of Epic’s 10 requests. But the little ground ceded by Apple seems to be too important.

Authorize external payments

As a reminder, the judgment asks the firm of Tim Cook to leave the possibility for developers to add links, in the form of buttons, to payment systems outside the App Store. A first for Apple and a real paradigm shift in its ecosystem. The firm should have applied this December, but now nothing is less certain with this call.

This may even be the main objective of this appeal request. Apple is asking for a delay in the application of this new rule.





Apple is asking the court to stay the requirements of its injunction until the appeals by Epic and Apple are resolved.

Clearly, the firm would like that as long as the case has not completely exhausted all legal remedies, it is left the possibility of continuing as it sees fit, without taking legal decisions into account. Suffice to say that it could take years.

Apple does Apple

In its appeal and delay request, therefore, Apple once again advances its fetish argument for user security, and explains that it wants: “Protect both the efficient operation of the App Store and the security and privacy of Apple customers.” “

The Cupertino company argues that the application of this rule could “upset the fragile balance between developers and customers provided by the App Store”, causing irreparable damage. Apple finally suggests that a delay would allow it not to damage its platform, the time to take into account “The complex and rapidly evolving legal, technological and economic issues that any revision of this guideline would involve”.

Tim Sweeney laughs

Epic Games for its part, had asked to appeal the same day as the decision of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers. And of course, Tim Sweeney, the CEO of the firm behind Fortnite couldn’t help but mock his rival.

Apple filed a peel https://t.co/hvnfgg8lZC pic.twitter.com/TouBIrKiSp – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 9, 2021

The decision to validate or not this call, as well as the deadline requested by Apple, is set for November 16, 2021.