Ary Abittan divorced dad of three daughters: “I am rather in the surveillance”, rare confidences

Ary Abittan is a hit. The proof, TMC will broadcast its last show My story next Wednesday October 20. In the meantime, the comedian has evoked the main themes of his only-on-stage in the columns of the last issue of Star TV. The opportunity for this father to talk about his relationships with his three grown-up daughters who inspired his next show, which will be called For real.

“They are 21, 20 and 16 years old. I accompany them. There, I am rather in the surveillance. At night when they go out, I can’t sleep well“, explains Ary Abittan. His new show promises to tackle much more intimate themes for anecdotes as funny as they are touching.” For real, that’s its title. I will talk about my divorce, my family, children, for example. It will be a family stand-up, the show of truth“, says Ary Abittan.





In My Story, soon to be released in prime time, Ary Abittan talks about his own journey, in a “a little arranged”, he admits. Here too, the comedian talks about his family journey and realizes that “it speaks to people”. He also enjoys talking about his mother and his precarious childhood. “I am 47 years old and she is still very close to me. When I go to Drucker’s, she comments on my shirt …“, he jokes.

Last I heard Ary Abittan is still a divorced and single dad. However, he would aspire to find love again. “Obviously, I aspire to fall in love again. But married life is something else. I have not yet found the right manual.“, he told the magazine in January 2020.

