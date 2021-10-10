ASVEL takes place against Dijon, Monaco goes straight to Betclic Élite

As an explosive European week looms for Asvel, with the reception of Euroleague champion Anadolu Efes on Tuesday, followed by the reception of Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, TJ Parker’s troupe had a perfect evening, by largely crushing Dijon this Sunday (73-49), for the third day of the Championship.
In a defensive match from the start, Dijon very temporarily gave the impression of being able to thwart the game Villeurbanne. But that was before Asvel increased its level of intensity, and supported its collective. The offensive impact of Elie OKobo, Chris Jones and William Howard shook the Dijon defense and, very quickly, the JDA gave way in the second quarter. Held at arm’s length by Sek Henry (12 points scored on the 28 from Dijon at the break), the Dijonnais lacked too many arguments and arrived at the break clearly behind. Things were not going to get better, the Asvel remained serious and intense, like its efficient captain Charles Kahudi (10 points) and Paul Lacombe, very active (6 points 7 rebounds).
Andjusic set Monaco on fire
Faced with the defensive commitment Villeurbanne, and despite the will of Jacques Alingue (11 pts), Dijon could not find solutions and dragged a clumsiness (30.5% to shoots) which weighed down his match. TJ Parker took the opportunity to turn, which allowed the young back Kymany Houinsou (17), a resident of the TP Adéquat Academy, to participate in the debates (4 points, 4 rebounds in 14 minutes). And his team flew to a fifth victory in five matches (in all competitions).
Meanwhile, in its room, Monaco, on appeal of a heavy defeat on the floor of Boulogne -Levallois (108-81), turned his head to the place by winning against Le Mans ( 81-70). But the Monegasques, without Mike James, had to fight against an MSB (without Scott Bamforth) up to the break (41-41) and who was not let down by the impact of the outside duo Paris Lee – Rob Gray.
The activity of Cameroonian Williams Narace, Terry Tarpey and an acceleration of TaShawn Thomas (15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists) allowed Le Mans to take a small advantage (+5) at the start of the third quarter. But that was without counting on Danilo Andjusic. The Serbian full-back emerged from the bench to set the match on fire and untenable scored 20 points in 17 minutes to validate a victory that is good for ASM.