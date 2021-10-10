ASVEL takes place against Dijon, Monaco goes straight to Betclic Élite

In a defensive match from the start, Dijon very temporarily gave the impression of being able to thwart the game Villeurbanne. But that was before Asvel increased its level of intensity, and supported its collective. The offensive impact of Elie OKobo, Chris Jones and William Howard shook the Dijon defense and, very quickly, the JDA gave way in the second quarter. Held at arm’s length by Sek Henry (12 points scored on the 28 from Dijon at the break), the Dijonnais lacked too many arguments and arrived at the break clearly behind. Things were not going to get better, the Asvel remained serious and intense, like its efficient captain Charles Kahudi (10 points) and Paul Lacombe, very active (6 points 7 rebounds).