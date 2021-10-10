at 7:09 p.m. and 9:57 p.m., look up!

After a first passage of the Draconids, Friday evening in the skies of France, a new exceptional rain of these shooting stars, which take their name from the constellation of the Dragon, above the Big Dipper, should fall this Saturday evening in Europe and Central Asia. A rare event that will not happen again for forty years, according to the Paris Observatory.

A shining moon

From 60 to 600 shooting stars per hour – one to ten per minute – could be seen, according to astronomers. Two peaks are expected this Saturday: at 7:09 p.m. and at 9:57 p.m., according to calculations by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics. In France and the rest of Western Europe, the first peak risks being drowned in the light of twilight.

On the other hand, the second should be perfectly visible, except clouds, in spite of a bright moon. The intense meteor shower is expected to last until around 11 p.m. Stay away from the light pollution of cities to fully enjoy the show.