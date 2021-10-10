at 7:09 p.m. and 9:57 p.m., look up!

After a first passage of the Draconids, Friday evening in the skies of France, a new exceptional rain of these shooting stars, which take their name from the constellation of the Dragon, above the Big Dipper, should fall this Saturday evening in Europe and Central Asia. A rare event that will not happen again for forty years, according to the Paris Observatory.
A shining moon
From 60 to 600 shooting stars per hour – one to ten per minute – could be seen, according to astronomers. Two peaks are expected this Saturday: at 7:09 p.m. and at 9:57 p.m., according to calculations by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics. In France and the rest of Western Europe, the first peak risks being drowned in the light of twilight.
On the other hand, the second should be perfectly visible, except clouds, in spite of a bright moon. The intense meteor shower is expected to last until around 11 p.m. Stay away from the light pollution of cities to fully enjoy the show.
What’s going on ?
This Saturday, in the early evening, the Earth must enter a cloud of debris ejected by comet 21P / Gicobini-Zinner, discovered in 1900.
“Millions of dust will enter the atmosphere at a speed of 80,000 km / hour and allow enthusiasts to count up to 600 meteors per hour”, an event “which will not happen again for 40 years”, explains the Paris Observatory.
By rubbing on the air, this dust heats up then volatilizes: it is the phenomenon of shooting stars, incandescent arrows of fire, which one can contemplate with the naked eye.
Less known than the Perseids, who return every year in August, the Draconids visible on Friday and Saturday vary greatly in intensity from year to year. It all depends on whether the Earth passes through the cloud of dust left by the comet or next to it, explains astronomer François Colas. Comet 21P / Gicobini-Zinner returns every 6.6 years close to the Earth and the Sun.