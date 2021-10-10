At least 61 dead, including 10 children, in canoes wreck on the Congo River

A disaster for an entire region. A three-day provincial mourning will be observed from Monday in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the sinking of a makeshift boat on the Congo River. At the beginning of the week, it left more than a hundred dead or missing. A very heavy toll for yet another accident of this type on the lakes and rivers of the immense country of Central Africa.

The drama took place on the night of Monday to Tuesday, around 11:30 p.m., in Mongala, a forest province in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Nestor Magbado, deputy spokesperson for the provincial governor, interviewed by phone since. Kinshasa. It occurred near the village of Engengele, 24 km from the provincial capital Bumba.

The bodies of 38 men, 13 women and 10 children, or 61 people, have already been recovered, he said on Saturday morning, estimating about sixty the number of missing. There are 39 survivors, he added. In the absence of a passenger manifest, the number of missing is an estimate based on the approximate number of people that the vessel concerned could contain.

It was not a boat as such, but nine motorized canoes connected to each other, which had left an upstream village and were heading towards Mumba, the spokesperson said. According to him, “the overload aggravated by bad weather, with strong gusts of wind” that evening, could explain the sinking.



On board, children who were going to study

There were on board “students returning to Bumba to follow their teachings, traders, merchant mothers, all kinds of people”, detailed the spokesperson. The owners of the boats are on the run “and the competent services are mobilized to find them,” he added.

Information on the extent of the accident was only relayed several days later by the Congolese media and confirmed on Saturday morning by the provincial authorities. According to Magbado, the province informed Kinshasa of the sinking just after the event, “but we had reservations on the balance sheet, the time to gather all the elements”, he explained.

Shipwrecks occur regularly in the DRC, often with heavy human and material toll. Boats are often overcrowded and passengers without life jackets. The country, covering an area of ​​2.3 million km2, has very few passable roads and trips are often made on the Congo River and its tributaries as well as on the eastern lakes, Kivu and Tanganyika in particular.