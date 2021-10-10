At what time is the start of the Turkish Grand Prix scheduled for this Sunday? | F1only.fr

Sixteenth round of the 2021 F1 season, the Grand Prix of Turkey takes place this Sunday, October 10 on the route of Istanbul Park.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took pole position this Saturday in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix in 1.22.868. The Briton is ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas on the checkered flag by a tenth and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by three tenths.

Behind, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda complete the top ten on the starting grid.

Although Lewis Hamilton did take pole position, the Briton now has to drop ten positions on the grid due to a penalty. The Mercedes driver will therefore take the start from eleventh place this Sunday in Istanbul.

the the start of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix will be given at 2:00 p.m. (Paris time) and the race will be followed live on F1only.fr.

The starting grid of the Turkish GP



