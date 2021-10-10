More

    Audience 2nd PS: By receiving Cyril Hanouna, Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé beat their audience record on France 2 with more than a million viewers for “On est en direct”

    By receiving Cyril Hanouna, Laurent Ruquier beats his audience record on France 2 with more than a million viewers for “We are live”. It is indeed the record of the season for the program co-presented with Léa Salamé.

    Faced with Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé, Cyril Hanouna answered questions from the hosts and he notably returned to the yellow vests, politics or even the rise of Eric Zemmour in the polls for the 2022 presidential election. compared Jean Messiha to a showman, Pierre Arditi intervened explaining being against it and declared: “We have the heroes that we deserve (…) that exasperates me and I’m fed up! “He also admitted, see the excerpt above, having screwed up during his interview with Jean-Marie Le Pen, presenting him as” a nice old man “.


    Murder on the Ile de Ré
    17.6% market share

    1,944,000 viewers


    We are live
    16% market share


    1,029,000 viewers


    The Voice – The Magazine
    12.8% market share

    883,000 viewers


    Dr Harrow
    5.6% market share

    706,000 viewers


    Close call
    4.3% market share

    573,000 viewers


    Doc
    1.8% market share

    164,000 viewers

    Top market shares


    Amanda

