Audiences: “Murders in Lille” leader in front of “The Voice”, success for “Le quiz des champions” at nearly 3 million

Saturday evening, France 3 dominates the audiences with the rebroadcast of the French telefilm “Meurtres à Lille”, directed by Laurence Katrian. The police investigation, led by Annelise Hesme and Loup-Denis Elion in the middle of Art, intrigued 4.02 million thriller lovers on average, in watch hearings according to Médiamétrie. The fiction, which has Elsa Lunghini in the cast, was watched by 21.3% of people aged four and over (4+).

Last week, “Murders in Mulhouse”, broadcast for the first time, attracted 4.83 million viewers (24.4% 4+). This is the best audience for the box of the 2021-2022 season.

Read also TV Hearings Saturday: France 2 at the highest, “We are live” above the million, …

TV Nicolas Sarkozy saddened, the slip of Caroline Roux, the development of Julien …

TV “Hanouna and his prosecutors”: Pierre Ménès regrets having visited “TPMP”



TF1 is in second place with “The Voice All Stars”, the entertainment produced by ITV Studios France and hosted by Nikos Aliagas. Coaches Florent Pagny, Mika, Jenifer, Zazie and Patrick Fiori continued the cross-battle, this event in which two talents from different teams compete to stay in the competition. The show federated 3.24 million French people, that is to say an audience share of 19.1% for the general public. The tele-hook is the leader in its preferred commercial target, with a 28.6% market share in women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50).

The audience for the show is dropping a little bit each week. The first two issues were followed on average by 4.47 million people (26.4% 4+ / 37.3% FRDA-50) and the next two by 3.75 million (23.7% 4+ / 30 , 8% FRDA-50).





“The champions’ quiz” close to 3 million

France 2 offered yesterday evening “The quiz of champions”, a game hosted by Cyril Féraud. The best candidates of “Everyone wants to take their place”, “Questions for a champion” or “Who wants to win millions” faced each other in front of 2.91 million TV game fans. Benjamin (“Slam”) won the title of “Champion of Champions” in front of 16.2% of the audience. The market share of the female commercial target reached 11.7%. Since the end of “Fort Boyard”, this is the first time of the season that France 2 is above 2 million on Saturday evening.

Last week, “Les Grosses Têtes”, hosted by Laurent Ruquier and scheduled urgently after the deprogramming of “The Artist”, had amused 1.63 million viewers (9.0% 4+ / 7.0% FRDA-50 ).

M6 is at the foot of the podium with the final of the Australian series “Dr Harrow”. The last two unseen episodes of the adventures of the forensic pathologist played by Ioan Gruffudd have captivated 1.37 million serial fans, which represents an audience share of 7.4% over four years and over. The chain has a 12.8% market share for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty. M6 ends this season 3 with a record on the commercial target.

The first eight episodes of the series recorded a stable audience, gathering 1.54 million followers each Saturday (8.2% 4+ / 12.2% FRDA-50).

As for the other channels, France 5 is in the lead with its escape magazine “Echappées belles”, produced by Bô Travail. Sophie Jovillard introduced Larzac to 1.16 million travelers, or an audience share of 6.1%. Last week, the show suffered from competition from Arte and gathered only 679,000 followers, the worst audience for over a year.

The audience table is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience.



The hearings of the evening of Saturday, October 9, 2021:

1- France 3 / “Murders in Lille” (4,022,000 / 21.3%).

2- TF1 / “The Voice All Stars” (3,249,000 / 19.1%).

3- France 2 / “The quiz of champions” (2,907,000 / 19.1%).

4- M6 / “Dr Harrow” (1,373,000 / 7.4%).

5- France 5 / “Beautiful getaways” (1,164,000 / 6.1%).

6- TMC / “Columbo” (666,000 / 3.5%).

7- Canal + / “Toulon – Brive” (478,000 / 2.5%).

8- Arte / “Attack on Florence Cathedral” (415,000 / 2.1%).

9- Chérie 25 / “Atlantic Crossing” (396,000 / 2.2%).

10- W9 / “The little history of France” (370,000 / 2.0%).

11- C8 / “100 days with the animals of Puy du Fou” (287,000 / 1.5%).

12- TFX / “Chroniques criminelles” (284,000 / 1.5%).

13- TF1 Séries Films / “Joséphine, ange garde” (265,000 / 1.4%).

14- RMC Découverte / “Return to primary instinct” (253,000 / 1.4%).

15- 6ter / “The Simpsons” (237,000 / 1.3%).

16- Gulli / “Kung Fu Panda” (231,000 / 1.2%).

17- CStar / “Ghost Adventures” (164,000 / 0.9%).

18- RMC Story / “The worst accidents” (155,000 / 0.8%).

19- NRJ12 / “Modern Family” (83,000 / 0.4%).

Médiamétrie figures