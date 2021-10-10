Austria: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on suspicion of corruption resigns

Austria no longer has a chancellor this Saturday evening: Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz, suspected of being involved in a corruption case, announced his resignation. “It would be irresponsible to slip into months of chaos or deadlock,” he told reporters in Vienna, explaining that he was withdrawing for “the stability” of the country while refuting “false accusations”.

These accusations, what are they? According to the prosecution, which opened an investigation, laudatory articles and polls favorable to Sebastian Kurz were published between 2016 and 2018 in exchange for the purchase of advertising space by the Ministry of Finance, managed at that time by the preservatives.

Shortly after, the Austrian Greens, minority partner of the conservatives in power, questioned Sebastian Kurz’s ability to continue his work as Chancellor, without going so far as to openly demand his resignation. The vice-chancellor and leader of the Greens, Werner Kogler, at the time confined himself to declaring that “the chancellor’s capacity to act effectively is called into question” after the opening of this investigation.



Youngest leader on the planet

But events have since accelerated. “I want to give way to avoid chaos”, explained this Saturday evening the resigned chancellor, explaining to have proposed the name of his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, to succeed him.

The 35-year-old leader had so far refused to resign, denouncing “fabricated” allegations. But the Greens have increased their criticism over the days. On Friday, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler had ruled that Kurz was “no longer able to perform his duties”, after talks with the leaders of other parties. Parliament was also due to meet next Tuesday in an extraordinary session to vote on a motion of censure tabled by the opposition.

The one who had become the youngest elected leader on the planet at the end of 2017 is swept away by the scandal for the second time, after a previous political storm in 2019 that he had spectacularly managed to overcome. Entering the government as Secretary of State ten years ago and then becoming Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sebastian Kurz first acceded to the Chancellery in December 2017.