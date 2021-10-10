Austria: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, suspected of corruption, resigned

THUNDERSTANDING – The Austrian conservative chancellor, suspected of being involved in a corruption affair, announced his resignation on Saturday evening.

Austrian Chancellor Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday evening after an investigation was opened for corruption and breach of trust. The one who had become the youngest elected leader on the planet at the end of 2017 is swept away by the scandal for the second time, after a previous political storm in 2019 that he had spectacularly managed to overcome. “It would be irresponsible to slide into months of chaos or deadlock”, he told the press in Vienna, explaining to withdraw to “stability” of the country while refuting “false accusations. “” I want to give way to avoid chaos “, he added, saying that he proposed the name of his foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, to succeed him.

Since the announcement Wednesday by the prosecution of the opening of an investigation against him for corruption, Sebastian Kurz was under pressure to withdraw. The 35-year-old leader had so far refused, denouncing allegations “manufactured“. But he finally preferred to take the lead when he was under the threat of a new impeachment by Parliament. The elected officials were to vote Tuesday on a motion of censure tabled by the opposition.

What he is accused of

Sebastian Kurz is believed to have used government funds in the past to secure favorable media coverage. According to the prosecution, between 2016 and 2018, laudatory articles and opinion studies “partially manipulated” would have been published in exchange for the purchase of advertising space by the Ministry of Finance, managed at the time by the conservatives. Sebastian Kurz and nine other suspects, as well as three organizations, are under investigation for various offenses related to this case. Searches took place on Wednesday, in particular at the ÖVP headquarters and the chancellery. The prosecutors’ case is based on a series of telephone messages. “I will be able to shed some light, I’m sure of it”Mr. Kurz said, pointing out that a few text messages had been written “spur of the moment”. “I’m just human, with emotions and mistakes”, he insisted. He remains at the head of the Conservative Party and will sit in Parliament.

Entering the government as Secretary of State ten years ago then becoming Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sebastian Kurz first took up the Chancellery in December 2017. Associated with the far-right party FPÖ, he saw his government swept away in May 2019 by a corruption scandal, known as Ibizagate. He then returned to power in January 2020, this time alongside the Greens, a coalition that had already been challenged several times due to other cases and different views on the refugee issue.

