Ballon d’Or: Mancini and Tuchel get wet for Jorginho – football

Double European champion with Chelsea and the Italian team, Jorginhofigure de facto among the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. An individual award that makes the transalpine midfielder dream, but especially his two coaches, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel.

At one time, there would have been (almost) no debate. Double European champion with Chelsea and the Italian team, Jorginho (29) would probably have won the Ballon d’Or without batting an eyelid with the Champions League and the Euro in the bag.

But the undivided domination of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for a decade, which deprived many players of this award, has left its mark, preventing some men from the shadow of the supreme individual coronation.

Mancini and Tuchel behind Jorginho

Aware that his colt is part of the discussion but that he does not have the assurance of finishing on the podium, Roberto Mancini has logically come out of the woods to campaign in his favor. Jorginho won the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Euro. He largely deserves the Ballon d’Or. The opposite would seem strange to me , coldly analyzed the squadra coach Azzurra, who sees no player so well armed.





An observation shared by his Chelsea counterpart, Thomas Tuchel. Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. He is a very intelligent player and it is a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football. (…) Jorginho is a good person and a great player, but in general that’s not the most important thing , explained the German manager, who regrets the too large place of offensive statistics in the final decision.

Jorginho in dream

For his part, the former Napoli player did not hide his ambition to shake up the hierarchy. It would be something incredible to win this Ballon d’Or, it’s hard to find the words to explain how I feel. It’s something that seemed so far away when I started in football, and to see how close it is today, it’s already very beautiful , assured the Blue at a press conference. See you on November 29.

