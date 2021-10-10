Barca leader downplays tensions with Messi clan

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

Cited among the main accused of the fiasco of the non-extension of Lionel Messi, Rafa Yuste (vice-president of FC Barcelona) has emerged from the silence in the columns of Mundo Deportivo. For him, small grievances are a normal situation that should not be given too much credit.

“In all negotiations, and especially with the people you talk to and like a lot, there are different phases where the tension is normal, the tension positive, of course. When both sides want to continue, but you see that for many reasons – in this case due to La Liga “financial fair play” – it will not be possible and it is not possible for the other part of understanding that it is normal ”, justified the top leader of Barça.

Yuste defends a mismanagement on the Messi case

His spat with Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the new PSG player? “We spoke and we said it very clearly, nothing more, at no time did I argue with him. I showed him the club situation, when we arrived we thought it was bad, but when we were already negotiating we found it was even worse. And that had to be explained ”.





If he recognizes a mistake, Rafa Yuste places it in the excess of optimism that rocked Barça until the middle of August: “To see him prolong was an illusion that we all had. I want to be frank, as the vice president it created a frustration that Leo did not continue, but within that frustration I am also very proud to see that the president and the board think that the club went first. It must be so ”.