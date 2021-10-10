Barça loose Haaland, Leonardo finds echo for Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

Marca: “We want this cup”

Marca insists on the importance of this Nations League final against France, eight years after the last final of La Roja and for his first attempt in this competition. Spain are also awaiting news from Ferran Torres, uncertain for the shock. There is also question of the interview with Messi at France Football and his unequivocal sentence: “I had decided to end my career at Barça”. La Pulga thus insisted that his departure was not of his own initiative.

AS: “Team vs Galactics”

AS released for its part the version of David against Goliath between Spain of Luis Enrique led by a “gang of young people” against the French stars Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann. Messi’s interview is also on the front page. Again with a phrase from the six-fold Ballon d’Or on his forced departure.

Mundo Deportivo: “Global Challenge”

In Catalonia, we are also talking about the France – Spain shock by also placing the outsider Roja by relying on the words of Luis Enrique (“France is the best team on the planet at the individual level but we will play them face to face. “). “MD” also arrives with his exclusive interview with Barça vice-president Rafael Yuste who explains that “Koeman and Laporta have an agreement”, does not close the door to recruitment in January but also leaves the Blaugranas out of the race at Erling Haaland : “I don’t see it now”. “The previous administration only bought players without knowing if they could pay them and they only increased the debt.”

SPORT: “I am waiting for you here”

Like all his colleagues, Sport won the Nations League final and the title expected by Spain against the current World champion. The Catalan media is still campaigning for a 7th Ballon d’Or for Messi and returns to the words of Leonardo who calls for sanctions against Real Madrid for Mbappé. When we can hit the Merengue, we do not deprive ourselves of it in Catalonia …

