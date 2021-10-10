“Being a doctor, host, magazine director and actor was becoming impossible to manage”

INTERVIEW – The host inaugurates “Vitamin C”, a game dedicated to health to be followed on Sundays on France 2, in the company of Bérénice Bourgueil.

“Inform and entertain”

“To my knowledge, no game entirely dedicated to health, fitness and well-being has ever been produced by French television. “Vitamin C” is therefore a very original program which has the dual mission of informing and entertaining around three pairs, two of whom are made up of celebrity guests and the third of volunteers from the public. There will be gifts. There will be some very unusual, some very serious, some very funny, some very concrete. In short, we are going to have fun, especially since my teammate, Bérénice Bourgueil, is not the last in this area. “

“Retain a plural audience”

“There is room for a game related to the very rich field of health. I am convinced of it. I’ve been dreaming about it for years. We tested it with Nagui in “Everyone plays with the human body” or in “Everyone plays doctor”. I also often think about it when I present “It’s going much better”. The time slot offered by France 2, Sunday at 5:40 pm, is delicate and complicated – people go for a walk, they play or watch sport… -, but it offers a golden opportunity to target and retain a large and plural audience. In any case, that’s the goal. ”

“More funny to many”

“I find it much more alive, for me as for the public, to host a program with several people. First, because animating a game cannot be improvised and I have no experience in the field. Then, because it allows me to be more spontaneous, less forced to stick to the driver. Bérénice worked with Bruno Guillon on RTL. She is experienced, straightforward, a good friend, funny, very funny even. The choice was therefore quickly made. ”





“My blouse is hanged in my office”

“I left my hospital duties mainly for planning reasons. Being a doctor, host, magazine director and even an actor was becoming impossible to manage. I had to make a choice, which I hadn’t done until then. It moved me a lot. I miss the consultations. My blouse remains hanging in my office. But I was one year from retirement and suffered like many from the deterioration of working conditions in a hospital environment. I do not regret it. I don’t think it can damage my credibility either. “

“‘Antidote’ could not work …”

“Making the bet to touch, to gain the loyalty of viewers by programming a show every third Sunday because of a sporting event was a real challenge. Myself, I never knew which day to watch it except to scrutinize the program schedules. Reason why “Antidote” could not and did not find its audience. When it comes to “Vitamin C”, we are not fooled. Even with the assurance that the game will be released on a more regular basis, we know that the box is very complicated. So it’s still a real challenge. ”

“I am 64 years old and I am having fun!”

“We have just completed the shooting of the second episode of The Doc and the Vet . The idea is to do three a year. The environment is remarkable. I am surrounded by great people. And I get along so well with Dounia Coesens that together we gave the idea to the authors that the relationship of our characters take a turn a little more crazy. Short, The Doc and the Vet, “Extraordinary Powers…”, the immersion premiums, the radio, the brand Dr Good, the Olympic Games which are approaching… I am 64 years old and I am having fun! ”

