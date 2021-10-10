Belgium’s first place in great danger after the League of Nations

Belgium risks losing first place in the Fifa ranking to Brazil soon. The Red Devils no longer have their fate in their hands, after their two defeats in the Final 4 of the League of Nations.

First world nation since November 2018, Belgium finds itself in great danger after the Final 4 of the League of Nations. Beaten by France (3-2) then by Italy this Sunday (2-1), the Red Devils could quickly lose their first place in the Fifa ranking. Two defeats in a row, a first under the Martinez era but which could have unfortunate consequences.

According to the regulations, Fifa considers the new UEFA tournament to be a final phase of major competition. In fact, the participants of this Final 4 will not lose any points in the ranking of the international body. But by not taking any point, unlike the beautiful operation of the Blues, Belgium sees Brazil dangerously contesting its supremacy.





Brazil has two victories of happiness

At present, the selection led by Roberto Martinez has 1,832.33 points according to the ms coefficient in place by Fifa. If Belgium will no longer play by the disclosure of the next ranking, on October 24, Brazil can still increase its total in the days to come. Second with 1,816.46 points, the Seleçao will face Colombia this Sunday evening and Uruguay on the night of Thursday to Friday in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

With two successes by Neymar’s teammates against Cafeteros and Celeste, Brazil would then have 1,832.99 points according to calculations made by Belgian media Het Nieuwsblad. Two victories and the selection for the five world titles would once again become the best world nation, ahead of Belgium.

After missing the opportunity to win his first international trophy in the League of Nations, the Red Devils and their first place in the Fifa rankings find themselves suspended. Their detractors will recall that this is only an honorary status but until now it was the weapon of this golden generation led by Eden Hazard or Kevin de Bruyne. Cruel.