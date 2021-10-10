Benjamin Castaldi, unfaithful to Flavie Flament, recounts the day she “met” her mistress …

Married to Flavie Flament from 2002 to 2008, Benjamin Castaldi revealed on TPMP the reason for their divorce. On October 8, 2021, the former host of Loft Story recounted that he cheated on his wife with another young woman at the time. Unfortunately, his wife had stumbled across a very explicit text from his mistress … Faced with Cyril Hanouna, Benjamin explains: “I had two phones and forgot my second phone in the kitchen. And there comes a message. And the message, I’ll never forget it, it says: ‘I’m playing for you tonight my love.’ She was an actress …“

Everything is then linked in the mind of Flavie who understands that Benjamin is cheating on her with another. “It was obviously a disaster. She said to me: ‘What is this text?’ I was in terrible pain, and in fact it ended like this“, he confided. Certainly not ready to forgive the infidelity of her husband, Flavie Flament did not however separate from the father of her son Simon (born in 2004) immediately.





It was only some time later that Flavie Flament decided to pack up, surely when she realized that she definitely could not forgive Benjamin. And it’s a day like any other, when he had come home earlier from work to take a nap, that Aurore Aleman’s husband discovers that his wife is no longer at home and has taken everything with her. He explains : “When I woke up I saw the face of the nanny, who was totally crestfallen. I said ‘Where’s Flavie?’, ‘She’s gone’, and she’s gone. She never came back.“

During the show, Benjamin Castaldi also spoke of the huge sum that his marriage to Flavie had cost in 2002: “900,000 euros“.”But itis a magazine that paid 90% “ he added facing the chroniclers, dumbfounded by such a sum of money.