Benzema in boss, Pogba still shines … the notes of the Blues

The France team won the League of Nations by winning the final against Spain this Sunday in Milan (2-1). At the end of a stunning match, the Blues made the difference thanks to an excellent Karim Benzema and a beaming Paul Pogba in the midfield.

Hugo Lloris: 7

He did not have a lot of work during this League of Nations final. But he coped with it very well. Beaten on an unstoppable strike from Mikel Oyarzabal, the captain of the Blues then preserved the coronation of his family, making two superb saves at the end of the game. Decisive interventions, which prevented Spain from returning.

Benjamin Pavard: 4

(replaced in the 79th by Léo Dubois)

He had a difficult night in San Siro. Aligned as a right piston, the side of Bayern Munich was too discreet, especially in his offensive contribution. Replaced by Leo Dubois, he expressed his frustration by throwing a bottle when returning to the bench.

Jules Koundé: 7

In a role he knows by heart, to the right of a defense composed of three axial, the rock of Sevilla FC released a very solid match. Aggressive in the duel, he removed many hot balls. Warned for a foul on Sergio Busquets, the former Bordelais responded to this expected poster.

Raphaël Varane (not rated)

(Replaced in the 42nd by Dayot Upamecano: 3)

The Manchester United defender had to leave his partners at the end of the first period, suffering from a right thigh injury. Supplied by Dayot Upamecano, who was particularly feverish, like his attitude on the equalizer of Mikel Oyarzabal (64th) and several missed raises.

Presnel Kimpembe: 6

Preferred to Lucas Hernandez, the PSG soldier was invaluable in the fight. Despite a few scares on the ball, he intensified his interventions and cut several Spanish offensives. Overall a good job.

Théo Hernandez: 6.5

It took him a little while to show up in his usual garden. But after being jostled by Ferran Torres in the first period, the left side of AC Milan has increased in power over the meeting. On the verge of opening the scoring, he saw his shot hit the bar in the 63rd. Before serving Kylian Mbappé for the winning goal.





Aurélien Tchouaméni: 7

In the absence of Adrien Rabiot, affected by Covid-19, the Monaco midfielder has proven that he has a role to play in this France team. Alongside Paul Pogba, he did a lot of work for his second tenure in the blue jersey. Volunteer in the defensive phase, invaluable in the conservation of the ball, he made an attractive copy.

Paul Pogba: 7.5

In line with his Euro and his second period against Belgium, the Manchester United captain was again impressive in the midfield. Very strong in his duels, he showed off his high-end technique to get out of the Spanish pressing. Very involved, he did not hesitate to reframe Benjamin Pavard with authority. Warned for a sole on Sergio Busquets, which does not spoil his little recital.

Antoine Griezmann: 4

(replaced in the 92nd by Jordan Veretout)

His 100th appearance for the Blues was not the most spectacular. Far from there. Faithful to his habits, Antoine Griezmann did not spare his efforts to press and disrupt the opponent’s recovery. But he contributed too little offensively compared to his attacking partners. A strike too removed in the 87th. This is not enough for an element of his caliber.

Kylian Mbappé: 7

First hampered by the good defense of Aymeric Laporte, the PSG striker ramped up in the second half. As against Belgium. A good breakthrough, a lob above and a strike that is too soft. Before registering the winning goal in the 80th, the 19th of his career in selection. Interesting combinations with Karim Benzema. Warned for a bad gesture on Yeremi, he could even have offered himself a double by pushing his attempt more in added time.

Karim Benzema: 8

A pure gem for his 33rd goal for the Blues. By cleaning Unai Simon’s skylight in the 66th, the Real Madrid striker gave his side no doubts after Spain’s opener. His masterpiece is in the image of his performance, full of altruism, technique and elegance. Several good passes for Mbappé. He also serves Theo Hernandez perfectly on his strike over the bar. Logically elected man of the match. In boss mode.