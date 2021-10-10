Bitcoin ETF approval in October would push price above $ 100,000

Wall Street could get four bitcoin futures ETFs approved by the end of October, according to a recent Bloomberg article.

” After years of waiting for an American bitcoin ETF. The crypto community can finally have access to four products in a few weeks. “

Specifically, the Bloomberg article recalls that the time is approaching when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by Gary Gensler, must approve or reject a series of bitcoin ETF requests.

Four US Bitcoin futures ETFs may be allowed for the first time, just weeks from today https://t.co/Jh6zhl6NTd – Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) October 8, 2021

As a reminder, earlier this year, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Bitcoin ETF applications should be filed under the Investment Companies Act of 1940. A path that offers greater investor protection.

Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, said: “ Approving Bitcoin ETFs based on futures seems like an easy way. For the SEC and President Gensler, this is a victory. Regarding the prospective aspect of cryptocurrencies. “

Likewise, Dave Nadig, ETF Trends, said: “ Clearly what is needed is a real regulatory plan. We still have to give ourselves a clue that there will be one soon. “

Bitcoin ETF has a 75% chance of being approved in October

It should be noted that, according to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the probability of a bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved this month is 75%. In fact, the dates to consider are 10/18, 10/19, 10/25 and 1/11.





” Things are going to get crazy. If an ETF is approved in the fourth quarter. “

If the bitcoin ETF approval happens in Q4, things are going to get insane. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 6, 2021

He also said: “ Although we are confident that bitcoin futures ETFs will be approved very soon. We are not convinced that they will be as successful as an ETF with physical support. Nevertheless, it is a big step. “

Likewise, James Seyffart, research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said it was time to be optimistic: “ We are quite optimistic about the approval of a bitcoin futures ETF this month. “

He added : ” We just don’t see Gensler and the SEC making positive comments on a 1940 bitcoin futures ETF at the end of September. Only to then deny them all less than a month later. “

Could approval cause prices to skyrocket?

As if that weren’t enough, according to Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: ​​”The approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States could push the price of BTC above $ 100,000.”

Indeed, Mike McGlone thinks it is only a matter of time. For the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the country’s first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In fact, YouTuber, Lark Davis, shares Mike McGlone’s award goals: “ Bitcoin To Hit $ 100,000 Again This Year“.