Bitcoin is making a comeback, but a trader has his eye on two other cryptocurrencies.

LeBitcoin recovered on Wednesday, surpassing $ 55,000 and reaching its highest level since mid-May. Regulatory fears eased this week after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said they did not plan to impose restrictions on cryptocurrency trading .

Bill Baruch, Chairman of Blue Line Capital, had planned, over the summer, to strengthen its position in bitcoin when its price fell. He decided to go back to $ 32,000 and increase it if it fell to $ 20,000.

” I did not succeed. I didn’t take my full position, but what it ultimately did was I did more research and tried to figure out where I could invest that money I want in the crypto “, Baruch said on the show »Trading Nation From CNBC Wednesday.

Bill Baruch highlights two cryptocurrencies he supports as an alternative to bitcoin – Solana and Algorand.





” Solana is actually my biggest participation at the moment, I entered at the right time and it has grown quite strongly. I think he has possibilities to continue to improve… and Algorand for me feels like Solana a year ago », he said.

Algorand seems to be building his progress and the opportunities to buy his today are plentiful as long as he stays above $ 1.50. The stock traded at $ 1.82 on Wednesday.

Delano Saporu, founder of New Street Advisors, argues that greater bitcoin adoption should support a continued rebound.

” You watch more institutions get involved. We have seen that the US Bank will offer institutional custody services. We’re also seeing Bank of America implementing bitcoin research as well, so I think there’s still room to run. “, He said during the same segment.

Rising securities in the cryptocurrency world will have a domino effect in attracting more funds into this space, he says.

” This is going to lead to a bit of momentum and a peak forward if we have a bit more volume in buying. I think that might push us a little higher… so I keep buying. I think this is an opportunity for investors to do a little more due diligence and see if that makes sense for them too“, Said Delano Saporu.