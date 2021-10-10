More

    Bitcoin is making a comeback, but a trader has his eye on two other cryptocurrencies.

    LeBitcoin recovered on Wednesday, surpassing $ 55,000 and reaching its highest level since mid-May. Regulatory fears eased this week after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said they did not plan to impose restrictions on cryptocurrency trading .

    Bill Baruch, Chairman of Blue Line Capital, had planned, over the summer, to strengthen its position in bitcoin when its price fell. He decided to go back to $ 32,000 and increase it if it fell to $ 20,000.

    I did not succeed. I didn’t take my full position, but what it ultimately did was I did more research and tried to figure out where I could invest that money I want in the crypto “, Baruch said on the show »Trading Nation From CNBC Wednesday.

    Bill Baruch highlights two cryptocurrencies he supports as an alternative to bitcoin – Solana and Algorand.


    Solana is actually my biggest participation at the moment, I entered at the right time and it has grown quite strongly. I think he has possibilities to continue to improve… and Algorand for me feels like Solana a year ago », he said.

    Algorand seems to be building his progress and the opportunities to buy his today are plentiful as long as he stays above $ 1.50. The stock traded at $ 1.82 on Wednesday.

    Delano Saporu, founder of New Street Advisors, argues that greater bitcoin adoption should support a continued rebound.

    You watch more institutions get involved. We have seen that the US Bank will offer institutional custody services. We’re also seeing Bank of America implementing bitcoin research as well, so I think there’s still room to run. “, He said during the same segment.

    Rising securities in the cryptocurrency world will have a domino effect in attracting more funds into this space, he says.

    This is going to lead to a bit of momentum and a peak forward if we have a bit more volume in buying. I think that might push us a little higher… so I keep buying. I think this is an opportunity for investors to do a little more due diligence and see if that makes sense for them too“, Said Delano Saporu.


