Bitcoin November 8, 2021 – The future ETF, curse of the market?

We get back to the $ 55,000 – And we even go as far as $ 56,000 before being subjected to strong downward pressure. Bitcoin (BTC) meets major resistance area on the $ 60,000 route. Would a Bitcoin ETF in the United States be the solution to quickly break all resistance not only up to $ 60,000, but also up to the famous $ 100,000 long awaited?

Bitcoin at $ 56,000: resistance inherited from previous months

Bitcoin hits $ 56,000 today, September 8, 2021. The rejection, however, made him lose the $ 55,000. It is trading at $ 54,344 at the time of writing, and is recording a daily micro-gain of 0.01%.

Bitcoin now meets major resistance in the $ 56,000- $ 58,000 area, as indicated by the lead insights analyst at Blockware, William clemente :

“It’s no surprise to see this $ 56-58,000 area providing some resistance as there is a fair amount of oversupply from earlier this year. “

For the dips, the “~ $ 53K would be a logical area to buy a decline”.

New historic high for Bitcoin: are ETFs necessarily levers?

As Bitcoin targets $ 60,000, discussions on the possible impacts on the markets of a Bitcoin ETF backed by futures contracts which would soon see the light of day in the United States, continue in the cryptosphere.

Some analysts believe that such an ETF would do Bitcoin more harm than good. Analyst Alex Krüger thus points out that:





“Not many people understand that this Bitcoin ETF, if approved, will have futures as its underlying. “

The problem lies in the fact that these futures are often strong contago, thus risking downward pressure on Bitcoin :

“Futures are generally in strong contango (ie futures> spot), so at rollover time, the ETF * would sell low to buy high *, and suffer the Contango Bleed. Assets with a strong contango bleed tend to decline. “

Analyst Willy Woo him, is much more nuanced and relates both the arguments for and against a Bitcoin ETF :

“I think the best thing about ETFs, aside from their initial reach, is the ability to stem the problem of BTC unit bias. The long-term negatives: Spot ETFs – increased selling pressure due to fees. ETFs Futures – potential for price suppression and more volatility due to dominance of futures. “

Beyond the technical details on the impact of a Bitcoin ETF on prices, we must above all remember the main thing: the birth of such an exchange-traded fund is an additional major sign of the increase in the adoption of Bitcoin by institutions, like the family fund of billionaire Georges Soros, which now holds Bitcoin.

