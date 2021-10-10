Blackout in Lebanon where two power plants are at a standstill

GENERAL OUTAGE – For the second time since the beginning of the month, the Lebanese national electricity company announces a power cut throughout the country, due to a lack of available diesel reserves. The outage is expected to last until early next week.

Already rationed more than 22 hours a day, the power is now cut in the whole of Lebanon after the shutdown of the activity of two important power stations for lack of fuel, announced Saturday, October 9 the national company Electricity of Lebanon (EDL) in a press release. A total blackout, which plunges the country into darkness, and from which no way out has yet emerged. The two dry plants led to a “total collapse of the network without any possibility of restoring it for the moment”, the press release indicates, while the other power plants in the country are operating at a minimum. “After the Deir Ammar plant was forced to shut down its electricity production yesterday morning due to the exhaustion of its diesel reserves, the Zahrani plant also shut down this afternoon for the same reason “, details the document.

A source at the Ministry of Energy told AFP that efforts were being made “to find a solution to the problem”. In its statement, the EDL said an oil tanker was due to arrive on Saturday evening and be unloaded early next week. According to the LBCI channel, cited by L’Orient-Le-Jour, the company tries to restore power “manually”, for lack of a national command center after the company’s main headquarters, located in Beirut, was “completely damaged” by the explosion of August 4, 2020 in the port of the capital, which blew part of the city. The EDL had already alerted on September 23 to a risk of total blackout from the beginning of October, indicates the Lebanese daily, which rewinds the history of the public electricity network: with infrastructure in decrepitude and functioning “largely deficient”, it costs billions of dollars each year to the government, which no longer has sufficient funds to obtain fuel. This is the second total blackout reported by the company since the beginning of the month. Following the premiere, just a week ago, the network was reestablished a few days later.

Frequent cuts that paralyze the country

Stuck in an unprecedented crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the history of the world since 1850, the country has been experiencing draconian power rationing for months and struggles to import fuel, while its national currency continues to decline. historic plunge and the shortage of foreign currency worsens. These cuts paralyze the life of the population and handicap several vital sectors, such as hospital care. The managers of private generators, who generally take over, also ration hospitals, but also businesses and homes, as fuel becomes scarce. Especially since the Bank of Lebanon has withdrawn the vast majority of its subsidies paid for two years on fuels in particular, causing a surge in prices, reports L‘Orient-Le-Jour.

For several months, the international community has been calling for urgent reforms from the Lebanese authorities, in particular for the EDL, which has become a symbol of bad governance and the decay of public services in Lebanon. Formed in September after 13 months of political wrangling, the new government is committed to initiating reforms in the electricity sector and gradually restoring public power. Lebanon is negotiating with Egypt and Jordan in particular for the delivery of gas and electricity via Syria, while the Shiite movement Hezbollah has announced in recent weeks several deliveries of Iranian fuel to alleviate the serious shortages of power and fuel. . An agreement was also reached between the authorities and Iraq for the distribution of Iraqi oil to Lebanon in return for medical services.

