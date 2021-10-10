Bolshoi theater dancer dies on stage in accident

According to the Interfax agency, the 37-year-old was crushed by a ramp that fell from the ceiling during a change of scenery.

A terrible accident at work. A dancer from the legendary Russian Bolshoi Theater died on stage Saturday, October 9, during an opera performance, the Moscow company announced. The accident occurred during a change of scenery in Sadko, a 19th century opera composed by Russian Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

“The performance was immediately stopped and the public was asked to leave the scene”, the Bolshoi told the Interfax news agency. The Moscow investigative committee said it was investigating the death of the performer, whose name has not been made public. The dancer, seriously injured, died before the arrival of the ambulance, according to the same source.





According to Interfax, the 37-year-old was crushed by a ramp that fell from the ceiling during the change of scenery. This tragedy is not the first to hit the prestigious Moscow stage: in 2013, a violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.