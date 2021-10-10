Bottas wins in front of Verstappen, Hamilton in decline

All the pilots finished the race
It’s rare enough to be noted but no driver gave up this Sunday during the Turkish GP.
The Top 5 of this Turkish GP
Here is the ranking at the finish of this 16th race of the season:
1. Valtteri Bottas
2. Max Verstappen
3. Sergio Pere
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Lewis Hamilton
Lap 58/58: Bottas wins ahead of Verstappen
Valterri Bottas wins after a quiet race. The Finn also signed the fastest lap in this 10th victory of his career.
Max Verstappen is second but takes the lead of the World Championship with six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, only 5th. Sergio Perez completes the podium.
Tour 55/58: 5th place Hamilton in danger?
Despite the change of tires, Lewis Hamilton saw Gasly and Norris come back dangerously on him. The battle for 5th place is intense and Lewis Hamilton kindly asked his mechanics not to talk to him too much in this final.
Lap 55/58: Bottas rushes to victory
Barring a last minute accident, Valtteri Bottas should win this Turkish Grand Prix. Second behind the Finn, Max Verstappen will take first place in the World Championship standings ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Tour 52/58: Perez doubles Leclerc and climbs on the podium
Charles Leclerc, despite his change of tires, did not find the rhythm. Sergio Perez took the opportunity and passed 3rd.
Behind, Lewis Hamilton looks back on the Scuderia Ferrari driver who has no grip on his rear tires.
Tour 51/58: And Hamilton stops!
Finally Lewis Hamilton goes to the pits and loses two places. The Briton is 5th, just ahead of Pierre Gasly. “If you are sure, ok”, notably launched the Englishman before returning.
Lap 50/58: Hamilton holds on
“I slip but it’s okay,” Hamilton launches to his mechanics. The British driver is provisional 3rd and does not want to stop. He loses time on his pursuers but still resists.
Tour 48/58: Leclerc in the pits, Hamilton on the provisional podium
Bet failed for Ferrari and Leclerc. The Monegasque finally stops to change tires but is 4th. Lewis Hamilton will try to go to the end with his tires from the start of the race.
Tour 47/58: Bottas double Leclerc
Valtteri Bottas takes advantage of the straight line to overtake Charles Leclerc. The Scuderia Ferrari will perhaps opt for a pit passage in the end.
Tour 46/58: Leclerc still leader but in danger
Valtteri Bottas is behind Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver will not stop but will find it difficult to resist the Finn in this duel for first place.
Fourth behind Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton will not stop either.
43/58: the top 5 upset by the strategies
Here is the ranking after 43 laps:
1. Leclerc
2. Bottas
3. Verstappen
4. Hamilton
5. Perez
Tour 43/58: Hamilton refuses to return to the pits
Lewis Hamilton does not want to go through the pits and makes the same bet as Charles Leclerc. If the McLaren team has prepared intermediate tires, the Briton refused to stop and wants to go to the end.
Tour 41/58: No stop for Leclerc?
Ferrari tries a big blow. After having received the approval of his mechanics, Charles Leclerc will try to go to the end of this Turkish GP without making a pit stop. It’s risky but it could pay off.
Tour 39/58: Leclerc provisional leader before stopping
Charles Leclerc has not yet stopped and takes the opportunity to temporarily take the lead. Behind, Sebastian Vettel is forced to return to the pits to put on intermediate tires. All with great fear when entering the pits.
Lap 38/58: Vettel can’t do it on slicks
Sebastian Vettel made the bet to put on slick tires but cannot do it. Bet failed for the German who struggles on a track that is still too wet.
Lap 37/58: Bottas remains in intermediates
Valtteri Bottas goes to the pits and also comes out with the intermediaries. Ditto for Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton remains on track for the time being.
Lap 36/58: Verstappen returns to the pits
The Dutchman is the first of the favorites to return to the pits. The Red Bull rider is efficient and comes out with intermediate tires. It emerges in front of Perez and Hamilton.
Tour 35/58: it rubs between Hamilton and Perez
What a battle between Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton! Packed down by the Briton, the Mexican cut through the pit lane a bit. We will see if the race marshals will sanction him. For the moment, Sergio Perez keeps his 4th place but it was just barely.
Round 32/58: Hamilton tackles Perez
Lewis Hamilton was behind Sergio Perez and will now try to overtake him. The Briton intends to afford the Mexican and get closer to the podium. Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, Sergio Perez will do everything to resist.
Lap 30/58: the weather disrupts racing strategies
The favorites are still reluctant to return to the pits to switch to slick tires due to the heavy clouds near the circuit. If the track continues to dry, the risk of rain is worrying in the paddock.
Lap 29/58: the Top 5 halfway through the race, Bottas leader before the pits
Here is the ranking after 29 laps:
1. Bottas
2. Verstappen
3. Leclerc
4. Perez
5. Hamilton
Tsunoda makes a mistake
Little Tsunoda tail off on his own. It is not serious for the Japanese who resumes his race without problem.
Lap 24/58: Bottas still ahead of Vertsappen
The Finnish rider is 2.7 seconds ahead of Max Vertsappen at the head of the race. Behind, Charles Leclerc completed the provisional podium ahead of Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton remains 5th.
Round 22/58: Ricciardo first in the pits
The Australian came out with an intermediate level and took a risk as the track seemed more and more dry. The McLaren driver is 18th and his strategy should be used by the other teams to decide which tires to pass.
Tour 19/58: Hamilton will have to manage his tires
After a superb start to the race, Lewis Hamilton had to delay and save his tires. No one wants to stop before they can switch from proper tires to a drier track. This Turkish GP could clearly be played in the pits.
Tour 17/58: update on the Top 5
Here is the ranking after 17 laps:
1. Bottas
2. Verstappen
3. Leclerc
4. Perez
5. Hamilton
Lap 15/58: Hamilton 5th and ahead of Gasly
Lewis Hamilton took advantage of the draw in the straight line to overtake Pierre Gasly. The speed differential seemed huge, even without using the DRS. What an overtaking of the Briton who will now fall on Sergio Perez. But beware of tire wear.
Tour 14/58: contact between Sainz and Vettel
Carlos Sainz was hit by Sebastian Vettel as he passed him. This should not lead to a sanction despite a great battle for 10th place in this Turkish GP.
Round 12/58: Norris does not resist Hamilton
Best lap in the race for Lewis Hamilton who easily overtook Lando Norris. The Briton is now attacking Pierre Gasly who will lose, whatever happens, five seconds at the finish of this GP due to a penalty.
Lewis Hamilton is already 6th and is closing in on the lead at a crazy pace.
Gasly penalized, Alonso also penalized
Pierre Gasly failed to avoid the penalty after hitting Fernando Alonso. The French will receive a five-second penalty on his first pit stop.
The Spaniard is no exception after having had a slight collision with Mick Schumacher at the start of the race.
Lap 9/58: Hamilton erases Stroll, the Englishman is 7th
The fantastic ascent is launched. Lewis Hamilton is already 7th in this Turkish GP.
Round 8/58: Hamilton doubles Tsunoda
And now, after several laps behind the Japanese, Lewis Hamilton has finally managed to overtake Yuki Tsunoda. The Briton’s patience paid off.
It was the turn of Lance Stroll, 7th provisional.
Lap 6/58: Hamilton blocked behind Tsunoda
The Japanese driver held up well against Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Briton is still ninth and will quickly have to overtake him if he wants to join in the fight for victory at this Turkish GP. Due to weather conditions, the use of the DRS has not yet been authorized by the race director.
At the head of the race, Valtteri Bottas is still ahead of Max Verstappen.
Gasly penalized after contact on Alonso?
“What an idiot this Gasly!”, Dropped Fernando Alonso after being hit by the French.
Pierre Gasly, he felt he had been sandwiched but could be the subject of a sanction if the race stewards seize on this incident. Pilot Alpha Taury is provisional 5th when an investigation is launched.
Lap 3/58: Bottas holds up ahead of Verstappen
The Finn resists against Max Verstappen. This could do Lewis Hamilton’s business if the Briton manages to come back up and join in the fight for victory at this Turkish GP.
Hamilton already 9th
Lewis Hamilton has already started his fantastic comeback and won two places in the first lap. The Briton is in the points with a provisional ninth place.
Lap 1/58: Alonso’s tail at the first turn
Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen are fighting for first place and the Finn is holding on. Behind, Fernando Alonso spun from the first corner after being hit by Pierre Gasly.
20% risk of rain during the GP
Let’s go for the formation lap. The track is very wet but the weather forecast is for a risk of rain of 20%.
A new duel between Hamilton and Verstappen?
The suspense is at its height in the World Championship standings. Leader before this Turkish GP, Lewis Hamilton has only two points ahead of Max Verstappen. It promises!
Hamilton dreams of a nice comeback
Eleventh at the start of this Turkish race, Lewis Hamilton will have to give everything to win. The Briton still hopes to shine and sign a fantastic comeback.
“During the last race [en Russie], you saw what happened with Verstappen when he was behind sixth place, recalled Hamilton, who however relies on the long straight before the last corners to get rid of several competitors. It’s going to be tough, but I’ll give it my all. “
Show thanks to the rain?
The weather conditions and the rain are likely to influence the course of this race. This Formula 1 Turkish GP promises a great show on a track where the grip of the single-seater will be put to the test.
The starting grid of the Turkish GP
Behind Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton will have a lot to do to win this Saturday. Here are the top ten drivers on this starting grid in Turkey:
1. Bottas – Mercedes
2 Verstappen – Red Bull
3. Leclerc – Ferrari
4. Gasly – AlphaTauri
5. Alonso – Alpine
6. Pérez – Red Bull
7. Norris – McLaren
8. Stroll – Aston Martin
9. Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
10. Vettel – Aston Martin
Ricciardo will leave last
Daniel Ricciardo, only 15th in qualifying, will finally start in last position on the starting grid of this Turkish GP. The Australian driver of the McLaren team took the opportunity to change his engine.
Hello everyone,
From 2 p.m., follow the Turkish GP live with commentary on the RMC Sport website and app. Best time in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton will start in 11th position after changing a part on his car.