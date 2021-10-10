British academic accused of transphobia denounces ‘harassment’ campaign

Speaking in the Sunday Times, the 48-year-old feminist and lesbian teacher, spoke of the “culture of fear” that she says is taking hold of college campuses.

A British philosophy teacher, accused of transphobia because she believes that people cannot change biological sex, denounced the “harassment” to which she is the object, the threats which she undergoes making fear for her safety.

“Since the beginning of the week, I have been subjected to a campaign of harassment, designed explicitly to be fired because of my academic point of view.», Denounced Kathleen Stock, of the University of Sussex (south of England), in a text published Sunday on its website. In this statement, read during an event on Saturday which she had to give up due to the controversy, she denounced the fact that for the past ten years, social networks “Allowed a few students with totalitarian tendencies to have a disproportionately frightening effect on others”.

Speaking in The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old scholar, feminist and lesbian, expressed her “fears for the future“And burst into tears while evoking the”culture of fearWhich is taking hold, she says, of university campuses. “I feel very tense and a little crazy. I don’t sleep very well, it’s surreal ”, she told the newspaper.





A camera at his front door

She also expresses her fear of being forced to leave academia and says she fell last week on campus on a poster crossed out with the inscription “transphobic», With the registration of a student: “Fire her, I’m not going to pay £ 9,250 for that”. “At that moment I turned around, burst into tears and ran to the station to try to get home”, she said.

The police advised her she said to put a camera on her front door or even raised the possibility that she would need to be accompanied by security guards to get to campus.

On Twitter, the president of the Commission for Equality and Human Rights, Kishwer Falkner, denounced as “shameful” the “anonymous attacksAgainst Kathleen Stock. “The University of Sussex is right to investigate this to protect freedom of speech”, she added, prompting in turn support for a supportive tweet from Foreign Minister Liz Truss, also in charge of the Women and Equality portfolio: “No one should be targeted and harassed just for an opinion.”

