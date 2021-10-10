British Airways in turn bans the expression “mesdames et messieurs” – RT en français

Passengers traveling with the British national carrier will no longer hear the traditional phrase “ladies and gentlemen”. A decision presented as promoting “inclusion and diversity” and respecting “new social standards”.

The British national carrier British Airways has asked its flight crew to address passengers without distinction of sex, thereby banning the traditional formula ladies and gentlemen (“Ladies and gentlemen”). This decision was presented as an action in favor of “inclusion and diversity”.





On October 9, the British daily The Telegraph states that British Airways wishes to avoid any discrimination against passengers who do not belong to either of the two categories – such as children – as well as to “respect new social standards”. “We are committed to making all of our customers feel welcome when they travel with us,” said the spokesperson for Europe’s third national carrier.

On July 13, the German carrier Lufthansa also announced that its crews would now address customers by saying “dear passengers” or “hello”. A rule that applies to all companies in the group (Austrian Airlines, Eurowings or Brussels Airlines). EasyJet, Air Canada and Japan Airlines have also embraced this trend. As the Daily Mail, the American carrier Delta Air Lines will soon also use “non-gender” greetings during on-board announcements, in order to create “a safe, comfortable and respectful space for all. [ses] customers and employees ”.