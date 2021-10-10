Britney Spears’ father spied on singer through his iCloud account

Britney Spears recently obtained from the American justice the end of the guardianship exercised by her father, Jamie Spears. The latter obviously used all the most criminal techniques to watch his daughter.

The guardianship of Britney Spears was finally lifted: the pop star, icon of the 2000s, did not have a free hand to live her life as she saw fit, closely supervised by her father Jamie Spears. In recent years, the singer could count on the Free Britney movement, popular pressure that ended up paying off.

No privacy for Britney Spears

In a testimony obtained by the New York Times, we learn that Jamie Spears spied on his daughter by hacking her iCloud account. Alex Vaslov, an employee of the surveillance company Black Box employed by the artist’s father, explained how this company did everything to know the smallest facts and deeds of Britney Spears.





Among the measures taken by Black Box, one of them was to connect an iPad and an iPod touch to the singer’s iCloud account. The data collected by the two devices was available to Jamie Spears and Britney’s former asset manager, Robin Greenhill. Everything was there: photos, emails, web history, SMS, iMessage conversations …

In a way, this is a complete wiretapping of the victim’s actions, whose privacy has been violated for years. In response, the company that employs Robin Greenhill assures that these accusations are false and that in any case, it was Britney Spears who was in control of what the manager was doing. Nevertheless, we can doubt it: the New York Times has indeed obtained screenshots from Alex Vaslov which confirm that Jamie Spears was reading his daughter’s conversations with her mother, close friends, her boyfriend, as well as her lawyers.

To avoid spying on its iCloud account, Apple implemented a two-factor authentication system a few years ago that considerably reduces these surveillance attempts. The manufacturer provides further information at this address.