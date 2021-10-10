Call of Duty: Infinity Ward Studio is still growing!

Created in 2002 on the foundations of the 2015 studio, and acquired by Activision in 2003, Infinity Ward is one of the main studios working for the success of the Call of Duty license. Recently, the developers taught us the extension of the structure.

It’s not through a simple tweet that the people in charge of Infinity Ward have announced the opening of a new studio in Texas near Austin, a city where there are already many studios including Arkane, Retro Studios, Electronic Arts and Wizards of the Coast. This new structure is therefore added to those already in operation in California, Mexico and Poland. At the moment, not much is known about what Infinity Ward is up to. According to information from Tom Henderson, the studio is at work on the next Call of Duty, which will take the form of a direct sequel to Modern Warfare released in 2019. This time it would be fight against Colombian cartels alongside US special forces. A code name is also on the run on the Web: Project Cortez.

Infinity Ward is expanding. Excited to announce the creation of @InfinityWard Austin. This new development team based in Austin, TX, joins our teams in LA, Poland and Mexico. We’re hiring for all positions (https://t.co/WZ0Z1DHKCw). More info to come.

Infinity Ward is growing. We are pleased to announce the creation of InfinityWard Austin. (…) we are recruiting for all positions. More info to come. By creating one of the most memorable franchises in video game history, our fans are at the center of everything we do. We believe that building relationships with our community can forge amazing connections, inspire us to create, and help us take the Call of Duty franchise to new heights. We are committed to providing amazing experiences for our fans and sharing our passion along the way, the statement read.

