Camélia Jordana: this homosexual experience which allowed him to decide on his inclinations

On the bill of Brio, broadcast on France 2, this Sunday, October 10, Camélia Jordana confided to Gala about her sexuality in June 2021.

No taboo around his sexuality. Like many people wondering about their preferences, Camellia Jordana wanted to know if she was attracted to women. In an interview with Catherine Ceylac for the magazine Gala, in June 2021, the singer confided in her sexual experiences. “I have already been attracted to women, and for trying both, I can officially say that i prefer men“, she said. What push her to conclude that she was not bisexual. “I just wanted to make sure “, added the singer and actress, starring at Brio, broadcast on France 2 this Sunday, October 10.

Statement which amused Catherine Ceylac. “When you’re bisexual, you have a double chance, don’t you?” What Camellia Jordana replied, so lightly: “And double problems!“Amel Bent and Vitaa, also interviewed by the former presenter of Tea or coffee, however, have had different experiences. The coach of The Voice also let it be known that she had “never“tried to maintain a carnal relationship with another woman. Vitaa, for her part, admitted not having “no problem telling a sublime woman that she is bewitching, magnificent.“

Camélia Jordana as a couple?

If she agreed to open up about her lesbian experiences, Camellia Jordana She doesn’t make it a habit, she is so used to cultivating mystery around her love life. However, she would be single. And according to her, this celibacy can be explained by her personality. “I scare men, I am an independent, well-known woman who earns a good living and goes on tour“, estimated the artist to Paris Match in January 2021. A woman who can only be intimidating in the eyes of the men she would attract. Camellia Jordana is therefore selective when it comes to finding the lucky one.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge