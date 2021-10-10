can car seats be a danger to children?

Researchers from North Carolina say that certain components in child car seats can interfere with the development of their brains. And invite manufacturers to use materials that are less harmful to health

In the United States, researchers from North Carolina say chemicals in car seats intended for children can interfere with the development of their brains. Relayed by the Daily Mail, this study shows that these toxic substances could have repercussions on the development of children’s cognitive and social skills. This is particularly the case of organophosphorus esters used to make products less flammable.





Irreversible consequences?

After synthesizing the results of dozens of international studies, the scientists, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspective, have established a link between exposure to organophosphate esters, lower IQ and lower attention span in younger children. . They have also shown that children ingest organophosphate esters when they put their hands in their mouths.

Scientists therefore invite manufacturers to change their habits by using materials that are less harmful to health. Linda Birnbaum, co-author of the study, adds in the British daily that if their commercial use does not cease, “the consequences could be irreversible”.