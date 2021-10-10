Can we get vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19 at the same time? – West-France evening edition

By Bruno ALVAREZ (with agencies)

Is it safe and effective to get the flu shot at the same time as the Covid-19? A British study looked into this not-so-stupid question. Here are his conclusions.

According to a new British study, it is safe and effective to be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as against the Covid-19, which confirms the American health authorities in their desire to deploy the recalls of the vaccines against the coronavirus while encouraging people to protect themselves from the flu.

“No security problem”

The trial, which monitored the side effects and immune responses of 679 people in the UK after vaccination with the two vaccines, did raise “No security problem” regarding the simultaneous administration of the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, the researchers said.

Reported side effects – including fatigue, injection site pain and headaches – were mostly “Light or moderate” and consistent with what would be expected of either vaccine individually, according to the study, which, however, has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal. Butfull results should soon appear in the medical journal The Lancet, We learn from a dispatch from the Reuters news agency.

Blood tests from volunteers, who had previously received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca or Pfizer and who were tested by receiving their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as a placebo or one of the three different influenza vaccines, showed no negative effects on immunity for the two vaccines.





Given the novelty of the technology used to make the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the researchers warned that the study results may not apply to other Covid-19 vaccines in the same category (such as the Moderna vaccine).

Combining Covid-19 vaccines with influenza vaccines is expected to help “Reduce the burden on health services”, researchers say, and allow vaccines to more effectively reach those who need them most.

What about the risk of “twindemia”?

Throughout the pandemic’s first year, experts have warned of an impending ‘twindemic’, a devastating mix of Covid-19 and influenza. This did not happen, note the British researchers. Public health measures put in place to control Covid-19 have virtually eradicated the flu in the United States, along with a number of other common respiratory illnesses.

However, now that the restrictions have been relaxed, experts are divided as to what could happen in the future. That’s why they advise everyone to get vaccinated against both diseases and warn that flu epidemics could strain already overwhelmed hospital systems.

For the record, the flu kills, every year, 650,000 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It also causes around 5 million cases of serious illness.

